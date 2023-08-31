You Can Get a Dutch Oven for Just Over $40, and Shoppers Say It’s ‘Just as Good’ As More Expensive Brands

Dutch ovens are an essential piece of cookware for any kitchen. This versatile pot can be used in the oven, on a range top, or over a campfire. When I was growing up, my mom used hers for everything from cooking our traditional Sunday pot roast to making chili or stews. While I admittedly don’t cook as much as my mom did, my Dutch oven is always ready to whip up a batch of soup or a roast on a crisp fall day.

If you don’t have a Dutch oven yet, you should. And shoppers say this Amazon Basics Dutch oven works just as well as more expensive and higher-end brands. Plus, right now, it's nearly 40% off.

Amazon Basics 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Amazon

This Dutch oven is a whopping 6 quarts, measures 13.54- by 4.72-inches, and weighs just a little over 13 pounds. The heftier weight is because this pot is made from enameled cast iron. It holds and distributes the heat evenly whether in the oven, on the stovetop, or on a grill. According to the brand, this pot is oven-safe up to 400℉ and should be hand washed in warm, soapy water.

The pan has two handles for easy lifting and even comes with a matching lid. While it comes in a multiple array of bright, beautiful colors, the blue is discounted the highest. If this one doesn’t fit with your kitchen decor, other colors that are on sale are green and matte white.

The Amazon Basics Dutch oven is a bestseller, raking in over 35,800 five-star ratings because of its performance and affordability. This is “just as good as the super expensive cast iron Dutch one at a fraction of the price,” writes one shopper. They add that it “looks great and cleans up with minimal effort.”

Another customer tried other Dutch ovens and wasn’t happy with them, so they bought this one and said that it works “just as good as their old Le Creuset Dutch oven.” They report that it “cooks just as evenly,” that it “cleans just as painlessly,” and was “a fraction of the cost.”

This Dutch oven is a highly acclaimed shopper’s favorite, which you can snag on sale right now to have in your kitchen too, for only $41 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price started at $41.

