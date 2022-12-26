These 80+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now

The hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season has come to a rest, and the world let out a sigh of relief. After all, looking for festive home decor, interesting gifts, and must-have kitchen items can get pretty stressful. Now that Christmas is behind us, you can finally shop for items that you have on your own list, but just didn’t get around to.

The wonderful thing is even though the holiday season is almost over, it doesn’t mean the deals are. In fact, after hours of research, we found tons of sales on items for your home, kitchen, entertainment, and more. Yep, you read that right. And because they’re all on Amazon, they’ll be at your front door in a matter of days.

No matter what you’re shopping for this post-holiday season, you’re sure to find it on Amazon at a remarkably good price. And we’re talking about popular items from top brands you know and love. Think cookware from Staub and Le Creuset as well as small appliances from Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart. You’ll also discover some great home finds from Bissell, Roomba, Ashley Furniture, Casper, and more starting at $14.

So what are you waiting for? Start shopping for your new favorites while they’re on sale now.

Amazon

Best Cookware Deals

Whether you’re looking to replace an outdated pan or are in need of a whole set, there are some really good options on sale right now. You’ll find All-Clad nonstick fry pan sets that come with 8- and 10-inch cookware as well as this massive 10-piece set from Calphalon that brings everything you need for frying, sauteing, and boiling — up to 36% off. And you can’t forget about Ninja’s new all-in-one PossiblePan that can steam vegetables, bake lasagna, and fry eggs for $100.

You’ll also find cast iron must-haves from top brands in the industry. Think Le Creuset Dutch ovens and sauteuses, as well as Staub’s round cocotte and Lodge’s cooker combo up to 50% off.

amazon

Best Bakeware Deals

Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can’t still enjoy baked goods. Sweet treats with a beautiful design are easy with Nordic Ware bakeware, like this Snowflake Cakelet Pan that comes with six festive molds that look almost too pretty to eat… almost. And for your next New Years’ party and beyond, go with Nordic Ware’s Crystal Bundt Pan that also delivers an impressive-looking cake for every gathering.

If you’re planning on baking more savory dishes, you can’t go wrong with this Cuisinart covered casserole dish or this Le Creuset cast iron roaster that’s up to 38% off. This oval baking dish set from Staub is also a great option for potato au gratin or lasagna, and it’s 58% off right now.

Amazon

Best Appliance Deals

Even the smallest appliances have the ability to do wonders in the kitchen by speeding up the process or taking on the task entirely. This Nespresso coffee maker for example brews a barista-level cup with just the touch of a button. Just add in the appropriate pod and select espresso or coffee, and you’re ready to go. However, if you want to brew a pot too, go with this Cuisinart coffee maker that can make a 12-cup pot and a single-serve cup.

To ease the stress of cooking, you’ve got to consider Ninja’s air fryer, which is so popular, it was sold out a few times during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But right now? It’s in stock, ready to ship, and is 32% off. Instant Pot’s air fryer and pressure cooker combo that can make crispy tater tots, roasted brussels sprouts, and delicious wings is also on sale at Amazon for 31% off. And on the baking front, KitchenAid’s hand mixer and stand mixer are both on sale — up to 21% off.

amazon

Best Kitchen Knife Deals

If your knives are starting to feel dull or are just past the point of no return, it’s time for an update. Chef’s knives are one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen, and this popular one from Imarku has an 8-inch blade, a comfortable handle, and more than 8,200 five-star ratings. It’s only $32 right now. But if you want to go all out with one of the best, consider this 15-piece set from J.A. Henckels. It comes with a paring, utility, santoku, and chef’s knives as well as a honing steel and kitchen scissors. Plus, when you’re done, you can store the knives in the set’s beautiful wooden storage block.

amazon

Best Entertaining and Dining Deals

Now you can serve your guests with all the trimmings thanks to a few entertaining staples, including dining sets, cutlery, and more. One must-have is this charcuterie board set that has a space for cheeses, meats, and crackers. Plus, when you remove the top, you’ll find the hidden cheese knife set below. And if you’re putting snacks out on the coffee table or flat ottoman, this floral Rifle Paper Co. serving tray is a nice addition. It comes in six colors and shapes, and is $45 right now. To wash it all down, enlist this stylish pitcher that has gold accents and a geometric bottom for a truly elegant look, but at just $22.

And if you’re looking for something to serve, don’t pass up the deals hiding in the Amazon Fresh section. The online grocery store has tons of marked-down bites, from crackers to cheese to cookies. There’s something for every taste, and Prime members even get same-day delivery and pickup in select locations.

amazon

Best Home Decor Deals

If you want to ring in the new year with updated furniture and decor pieces, now’s the time to shop. You’ll discover some seriously good deals on living room items like this Zinus sofa up to 51% off and this tufted leather loveseat up to 24% off. Plus dining favorites like these super comfortable armless bar chairs or this farmhouse-style dining table, which is on sale and has a coupon, bringing the price down from $329 to $187.

amazon

Best Smart Home and Tech Deals

Whoever said you need to dish a ton of cash to upgrade your space has never seen these smart home and tech deals on Amazon. Similarly to your favorite kitchen appliances that do the hard work for you, these robot vacuums from Roomba and Shark clean your entire house via the app on your phone. And there are several Google devices on sale too, like this bestselling Nest Thermostat that creates a comfortable living space and this Nest Cam security camera that gives you peace of mind when you’re away on holiday.

You’ll also find tons of discounted entertaining items like Apple AirPods and Echo Dot smart speakers, as well as these Philips Hue dimmable light bulbs that instantly set the mood. And to give your old TV a new lease on life, consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that’ll turn your device into a smart one for just $25.