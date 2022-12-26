Lifestyle Kitchen These 80+ After-Christmas Sales Are the Only Ones to Shop on Amazon Right Now You’ll find deals on Staub cookware, Ninja appliances, Shark robot vacuums, J.A. Henckels knives, and more. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. The hustle and bustle of the Christmas shopping season has come to a rest, and the world let out a sigh of relief. After all, looking for festive home decor, interesting gifts, and must-have kitchen items can get pretty stressful. Now that Christmas is behind us, you can finally shop for items that you have on your own list, but just didn't get around to. The wonderful thing is even though the holiday season is almost over, it doesn't mean the deals are. In fact, after hours of research, we found tons of sales on items for your home, kitchen, entertainment, and more. Yep, you read that right. And because they're all on Amazon, they'll be at your front door in a matter of days. No matter what you’re shopping for this post-holiday season, you’re sure to find it on Amazon at a remarkably good price. And we’re talking about popular items from top brands you know and love. Think cookware from Staub and Le Creuset as well as small appliances from Ninja, KitchenAid, and Cuisinart. You’ll also discover some great home finds from Bissell, Roomba, Ashley Furniture, Casper, and more starting at $14. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping for your new favorites while they’re on sale now. Amazon Best Cookware Deals Whether you’re looking to replace an outdated pan or are in need of a whole set, there are some really good options on sale right now. You’ll find All-Clad nonstick fry pan sets that come with 8- and 10-inch cookware as well as this massive 10-piece set from Calphalon that brings everything you need for frying, sauteing, and boiling — up to 36% off. And you can’t forget about Ninja’s new all-in-one PossiblePan that can steam vegetables, bake lasagna, and fry eggs for $100. You’ll also find cast iron must-haves from top brands in the industry. Think Le Creuset Dutch ovens and sauteuses, as well as Staub’s round cocotte and Lodge’s cooker combo up to 50% off. Lodge 3.2-Quart Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $40 (originally $80) All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set, $70 (originally $110) Le Creuset Round 5.25-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $250) Staub Cast Iron Round 5.5-Quart Cocotte, $350 (originally $464) Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Set PossiblePan, $100 (originally $130) Viking Contemporary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Sauté Pan, $120 (originally $150) Lodge Double Play Reversible Grill/Griddle, $35 (originally $60) Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $175 (originally $240) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $356 (originally $445) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Sauteuse, $240 (originally $300) amazon Best Bakeware Deals Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can’t still enjoy baked goods. Sweet treats with a beautiful design are easy with Nordic Ware bakeware, like this Snowflake Cakelet Pan that comes with six festive molds that look almost too pretty to eat… almost. And for your next New Years’ party and beyond, go with Nordic Ware’s Crystal Bundt Pan that also delivers an impressive-looking cake for every gathering. If you’re planning on baking more savory dishes, you can’t go wrong with this Cuisinart covered casserole dish or this Le Creuset cast iron roaster that’s up to 38% off. This oval baking dish set from Staub is also a great option for potato au gratin or lasagna, and it’s 58% off right now. Staub Ceramic Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) Rachael Ray 3-Piece Nonstick Cookie Pan Set, $22 (originally $40) Nordic Ware Frozen Snowflake Cakelet Pan, $32 (originally $50) Farberware 10-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set, $46 (originally $70) Pyrex Easy Grab 2-Quart Glass Casserole Dish, $13 (originally $20) Nordic Ware Holiday Wreath Bundt Pan, $27 (originally $46) Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron Casserole, $100 (originally $130) Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Casserole, $40 (originally $60) Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Roaster, $260 (originally $275) Nordic Ware Cut Crystal Bundt Pan, $42 (originally $72) Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Baking and Bowl Set, $66 (originally $130) Amazon Best Appliance Deals Even the smallest appliances have the ability to do wonders in the kitchen by speeding up the process or taking on the task entirely. This Nespresso coffee maker for example brews a barista-level cup with just the touch of a button. Just add in the appropriate pod and select espresso or coffee, and you’re ready to go. However, if you want to brew a pot too, go with this Cuisinart coffee maker that can make a 12-cup pot and a single-serve cup. To ease the stress of cooking, you’ve got to consider Ninja’s air fryer, which is so popular, it was sold out a few times during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But right now? It’s in stock, ready to ship, and is 32% off. Instant Pot’s air fryer and pressure cooker combo that can make crispy tater tots, roasted brussels sprouts, and delicious wings is also on sale at Amazon for 31% off. And on the baking front, KitchenAid’s hand mixer and stand mixer are both on sale — up to 21% off. De'Longhi Nespresso VertuoNext Coffee and Espresso Machine, $134 (originally $179) KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer, $80 (originally $100) Ninja Air Fryer, $88 (originally $130) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $140 (originally $219) Mueller UltraPrep Food Processor, $35 (originally $50) GE 2-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster, $39 (originally $49) Kitchenaid Artisan Mini 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $300 (originally $380) Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 8-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, $139 (originally $200) Crockpot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, $64 with coupon (originally $100) Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer, $150 (originally $230) Nutribullet Pro 900 Blender, $95 (originally $110) Oster ExpressBake Bread Maker, $100 (originally $110) amazon Best Kitchen Knife Deals If your knives are starting to feel dull or are just past the point of no return, it’s time for an update. Chef’s knives are one of the most versatile tools in the kitchen, and this popular one from Imarku has an 8-inch blade, a comfortable handle, and more than 8,200 five-star ratings. It’s only $32 right now. But if you want to go all out with one of the best, consider this 15-piece set from J.A. Henckels. It comes with a paring, utility, santoku, and chef’s knives as well as a honing steel and kitchen scissors. Plus, when you’re done, you can store the knives in the set’s beautiful wooden storage block. J.A. Henckels Solution 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $95 (originally $100) Imarku Japanese Chef Knife, $32 with coupon (originally $63) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, $160 (originally $186) KitchenAid Forged Triple Rivet Serrated Utility Knife, $17 (originally $20) J.A. Henckels Classic 8-inch Chef's Knife, $65 (originally $116) Cuisinart 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $29 (originally $65) Wüsthof Classic 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $135 (originally $183) Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-Piece Cutlery Set, $180 (originally $220) Mercer Culinary Genesis Short Bolster 6-Inch Chef's Knife, $42 (originally $48) amazon Best Entertaining and Dining Deals Now you can serve your guests with all the trimmings thanks to a few entertaining staples, including dining sets, cutlery, and more. One must-have is this charcuterie board set that has a space for cheeses, meats, and crackers. Plus, when you remove the top, you’ll find the hidden cheese knife set below. And if you’re putting snacks out on the coffee table or flat ottoman, this floral Rifle Paper Co. serving tray is a nice addition. It comes in six colors and shapes, and is $45 right now. To wash it all down, enlist this stylish pitcher that has gold accents and a geometric bottom for a truly elegant look, but at just $22. And if you’re looking for something to serve, don’t pass up the deals hiding in the Amazon Fresh section. The online grocery store has tons of marked-down bites, from crackers to cheese to cookies. There’s something for every taste, and Prime members even get same-day delivery and pickup in select locations. ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set, $59 with coupon (originally $72) Y Yhy Pasta Bowl Set, $30 with coupon (originally $50) Yirilan Glass Pitcher, $22 with coupon (originally $30) Rifle Paper Co. Large Rectangle Serving Tray, $45 (originally $48) Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Crackers, $4 (originally $6) Rabbit Original Corkscrew Wine Opener, $40 (originally $78) Corelle Stoneware 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, $72 (originally $90) Hiware 24-Piece Silverware Set, $19 (originally $30) JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glass Set, $25 (originally $50) Dietz & Watson Antipasto Platter, $10 (originally $15) MyGift Wooden Condiment Set, $33 (originally $46) Allegro Coffee Organic French Roast Ground Coffee, $9 (originally $11) amazon Best Home Decor Deals If you want to ring in the new year with updated furniture and decor pieces, now’s the time to shop. You’ll discover some seriously good deals on living room items like this Zinus sofa up to 51% off and this tufted leather loveseat up to 24% off. Plus dining favorites like these super comfortable armless bar chairs or this farmhouse-style dining table, which is on sale and has a coupon, bringing the price down from $329 to $187. Zinus Benton Sofa Couch, $445 (originally $905) Creative Co-Op Distressed Wood Two-Tier Tray, $52 (originally $108) Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Scented, $17 (originally $28) Walker Edison Douglas Faux Leather Armless Bar Chair Set, $180 (originally $255) Casper Sleep Element Mattress, $595 (originally $695) Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Symphony Pillow, $43 with coupon (originally $119) Walker Edison Marcus Trestle Dining Table, $187 with coupon (originally $329) Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Loveseat, $916 (originally $1,212) Ashley Furniture Mirimyn Accent Table, $175 (originally $334) Bissell CleanView Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum, $135 (originally $175) Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart, $103 (originally $256) Walker Edison Portsmouth Classic TV Stand, $186 (originally $379) Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter, $31 with coupon (originally $63) amazon Best Smart Home and Tech Deals Whoever said you need to dish a ton of cash to upgrade your space has never seen these smart home and tech deals on Amazon. Similarly to your favorite kitchen appliances that do the hard work for you, these robot vacuums from Roomba and Shark clean your entire house via the app on your phone. And there are several Google devices on sale too, like this bestselling Nest Thermostat that creates a comfortable living space and this Nest Cam security camera that gives you peace of mind when you’re away on holiday. You’ll also find tons of discounted entertaining items like Apple AirPods and Echo Dot smart speakers, as well as these Philips Hue dimmable light bulbs that instantly set the mood. And to give your old TV a new lease on life, consider Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that’ll turn your device into a smart one for just $25. Apple AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds, $90 (originally $159) Amazon Fire TV Stick, $25 (originally $40) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (originally $274) Sony 65-Inch Class X80K 4K HDR LED Google TV, $698 (originally $1,000) Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation Smart Speaker, $28 (originally $50) Sierra Modern Home Smart Aromatherapy Diffuser, $36 with coupon (originally $60) Google Nest Thermostat, $90 (originally $130) Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch, $160 (originally $230) Philips Hue Smart LED Vintage Edison Light Bulbs, $35 with coupon (originally $40) Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, $348 (originally $400) Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $299 (originally $550) Google Nest Cam Wired Security Camera, $70 (originally $100) Levoit Core 400S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier, $187 (originally $215) More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: I Never Wanted a Rice Cooker — Now I’m Not Sure I Could Live Without One Sad ‘The White Lotus’ Is Over? 