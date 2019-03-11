The Most Allergy-Friendly Restaurant Chains in America, Ranked

With reports of severe allergic reactions in the U.S. up an alarming 377 percent in the last decade, identifying restaurant chains that consistently cater to those with food allergies has become more important than ever—which is why AllergyEats, an online resource for allergy-friendly dining spots, has done just that. Drawing from food reviews on their app and website, the company recently published their 2019 ranking of the 10 most allergy-friendly restaurant chains in the U.S., broken down into two categories: large chains (at least 50 locations) and small chains (fewer than 50 locations). The top five in each category are:

Large Chains

1. Maggiano's Little Italy

2. Chipotle Mexican Grill

3. Longhorn Steakhouse

4. In-N-Out Burger

5. Bertucci's Italian Restaurant

Small Chains

1. Burtons Grill

2. Flatbread Company

3. Clyde's Restaurant Group (Clyde’s, The Tombs, 1780 Restaurant & Bar, The Hamilton, Old Ebbitt Grill, and The Soundry)

4. 110 Grill

5. Weber Grill

This is the seventh year in a row that Chipotle, Maggiano's Little Italy, and Burtons Grill have made the list, with Burtons earning the highest score overall (4.85 out of a possible five points). “We appreciate these chains recognizing the importance of accommodating food-allergic diners and for their dedication to supporting the food allergy community," Paul Antico, Founder and CEO of AllergyEats, said in a statement. "We hope all restaurants will strive to emulate the excellent work of the chains on this list with respect to providing appropriate food-allergic diner accommodations.”

William Brandon—courtesy of Chipotle

AllergyEats also ranked the best and worst states for those with food allergies, based on dining-out options and accommodations. The most allergy-friendly states are, in order: Deleware, District of Columbia, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Florida, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and New Hampshire. The least allergy friendly states are: Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia, Utah, and Texas. “The difference between the average food-allergic diner rating of restaurants in New England and the Mid-Atlantic versus the Southwest and West is quite significant,” Antico said. “While one can only speculate as to the cause of this difference, there definitely appears to be a greater focus on advocacy, restaurant training, and food allergy restaurant laws in the Eastern U.S. We are hopeful that this list can provide an impetus for greater efforts in those regions currently lagging.”