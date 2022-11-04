You’ll Never Believe How Many All-Clad Pots and Pans Are on Sale Right Now—All Up to 49% Off

There’s nothing pretty about a pan filled with stuck-on bits of food. It’s why nonstick cookware reigns king for those who love to spend time cooking, not cleaning. And anyone in the market for new nonstick pots and pans, listen up: There are tons of All-Clad options on sale right now at Amazon with savings up to 49% off.

All-Clad cookware is loved by thousands of shoppers on Amazon and has even topped the ranks in our own product testing — yes, we made 68 omelets just to be sure. So if you’re weighing the pros and cons between All-Clad and another, possibly cheaper brand, you might want to reconsider.

This tried-and-true brand is the real deal, cooking up bacon, fried potatoes, sauteed vegetables, and fish like a pro with minimal cleaning after the fact. And because soup season is upon us, rest assured that there are pots on sale too that are great for making pastas, sauces, stews, and more.

While Amazon typically has impressive discounts, this All-Clad sale is slashing prices even further — all within its hidden Gold Box Deals Hub. The secret deals section is chock-filled with kitchen must-haves, including appliances, storage essentials, and cookware. That’s where these deals on nonstick frying pan sets, grill pans, and even roasters come in, and the prices start at just $48.

All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Deals

If you’re looking for classic frying pans that are ideal for whipping up eggs, steaks, or pork chops, you have to consider this set of two. You’ll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch pan — both with high sides that are perfect for flipping your food, a hard-anodized nonstick cooking surface, and stainless steel handle. The duo has earned more than 6,300 five-star ratings so far and is on sale for $56.

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $56 (originally $110) at amazon.com

And anyone who misses grilling will be thrilled to see this grill pan on sale for just $48 right now. It has deep ridges to give your burgers, steaks, and sausages nice sear marks while separating the rendered fat and oils. It also has a large 11-inch cooking area, allowing you to grill multiple items at once.

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Grill Pan, $48 (originally $60) at amazon.com

Although sauce pans are wonderful for, well, sauces, this All-Clad option is versatile enough to do more than the minimum. People have used the sauce pan for soups, pasta, chicken, rice, roasts, and more. And they confirm that nothing sticks to the surface. This pick has a deep 3.5-quart capacity and can be used on the stove and in the oven for up to 500 degree Fahrenheit.

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Sauce Pan with Lid, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you’re probably already prepping for the big feast. Start with this popular All-Clad roaster that’s perfect for your turkey thanks to its oven-safe wire rack that nestles into the deep 13- by 16-inch pan. For those who don’t know, this rack is ideal for large birds (up to 25 pounds) because it keeps it elevated during the process to ensure that the meat is cooked thoroughly and is left nice and crispy. Since the entire thing is nonstick, you won’t have to deal with the skin pulling from your prized dish.

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Roaster with Rack, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Want to see what other All-Clad nonstick cookware pieces are on sale right now? Scroll through our list below for the best deals on Amazon before taking a peek at other markdowns in the Gold Box deals hub.

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan and Saute Pan Lid Set, $128 (originally $200) at amazon.com

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set, $400 (originally $600) at amazon.com

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Griddle, $48 (originally $60) at amazon.com

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Two-Piece Fry Pan Set, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

To buy: HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Chef’s Pan with Lid, $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com