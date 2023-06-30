All-Clad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 9 Best Deals

It’s no secret that All-Clad makes some of the best cookware out there. The brand is largely credited with popularizing cladded cookware, which takes multiple different metals and stamps them together in order to produce a piece that is more conductive to heat and more sensitive to temperature changes. This yields more control while cooking, but the price tag for these pieces is often high.

Amazon Prime Day, when top-brands get massive discounts, would be the ideal time to grab this coveted cookware. But even though Prime Day is still weeks away, the discounts are already here. Shop nine of the best deals on All-Clad cookware, cookware sets, accessories, and even an appliance or two, while the brand is up to 40% off. But you’d better hurry, because the deals are so good, these will go quickly.

9 Best All-Clad Early Prime Day Deals

All-Clad 2-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set

Amazon

Right now, you can grab two All-Clad nonstick frying pans for $35 apiece. That’s a steal in our book, especially for a brand known for having high prices. Included is an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan. Both are made from hard anodized aluminum to deliver a long-lasting pan that can be used on a daily basis. They are both oven-safe up to 500°F, so perfect if you’re hoping to make some shakshuka anytime soon.

All-Clad 10-Inch Copper Core Stainless Steel Frying Pan

Amazon

If you were to spend big on any one frying pan, this would be it. All-Clad’s Copper Core frying pan has a five-ply stainless steel construction, giving it great heat control already, but the brand added a copper core to give you the luxury of cooking with copper without the care involved. This pan will heat quickly and respond to temperature changes on a dime. Since it’s 10-inches, it’s the perfect size to cook just about anything in.

All Clad D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Amazon

Investing in a high-quality saucepan means your pasta sauces, reductions, and more will come out perfectly. This three-ply stainless steel pan heats evenly thanks to its construction, and has a 3-quart capacity, plenty for emulsifying pasta in its sauce or even bubbling a small stew. It even comes with a lid to help you lock in flavor.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 4-Piece Saucepan Set

Amazon

Maybe you want some nonstick saucepans, and All-Clad has that on sale, too. This four-piece set includes two saucepans and their matching lids. You’ll get a 2.5-quart pot and a 4-quart pot, both made out of hard anodized nonstick. These are perfect for cooking rice on the stovetop, or weeknight meals where cleaning up a mess is the last thing you want to deal with.

All-Clad 10-Piece D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Amazon

If there were ever a time to buy a set of All-Clad cookware for yourself, it’d be Prime Day, and we’re already seeing a massive discount on this 10-piece set. It’s 40% off, and quite frankly, we don’t think it will stay like this for long. Included is an 8-inch and 10-inch frying pan, two 3-quart saucepans, a 3-quart saute pan, and an 8-quart stockpot. All pieces are made from stainless steel with a tri-ply construction to deliver heat control and consistency.

All-Clad 7-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Amazon

This is less of a deal than the above set, and a little bit lower quality, but it’s still All-Clad, and this is still a set that will deliver. Included here is a 10.25-inch skillet, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4-quart saute pan, and a 5-quart stockpot. All have a tri-ply stainless steel construction. This is the set to grab if you have a smaller space or fewer people to cook for.

All-Clad 2-Slice Stainless Steel Digital Toaster

Amazon

All-Clad doesn’t just make excellent cookware, the brand also makes appliances. If you want the same high-quality design you love from its pots and pans but in a toaster, this is the one to grab. It has two-slice design, with four toasting modes and five different shades to choose from. The crumb tray is dishwasher-safe, and the design of the toaster itself is gorgeous. I wouldn’t mind having this on my countertop.

All-Clad Immersion Blender

Amazon

An immersion blender is an essential tool for most home cooks, and if you don’t have one already, now is the time to grab one. That’s because this All-Clad option is currently $50 off. It has a 600-watt motor, a classic stainless steel design, and the parts that would get messy are dishwasher-safe. Use it to blend tomato sauce, puree soups, and even make a smoothie — the options are limitless.

All-Clad 6-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Gadget Set

Amazon

Maybe you have all of the cookware you need. This six-piece kitchen utensil set is the perfect supplement to any collection, regardless of whether you have All-Clad cookware or not. Included is a ladle, a solid and slotted spoon, a spatula, a fork, and the caddy itself. All of it is made with 18/10 stainless steel that is dishwasher-safe, making it easy to keep them looking beautiful and shiny.