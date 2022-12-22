Lifestyle Kitchen All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now This 10-piece set is a great deal. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on December 22, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With a quality set of pots and pans, you can truly do anything in the kitchen. It’s kind of like having a really great running shoe, or a really fantastic bike — not only does it make you want to do the activity more, but the results are always better. And there is no better set of cookware to get than this one from All-Clad, and with a 37% markdown at Amazon, this set just got even better. The All-Clad D5 set is first and foremost made with a stainless steel five-ply construction. You may have seen this before when shopping for cookware — ply counts can range from one, to three, to five, to seven. But five is really the sweet spot. Not only does the cookware remain lightweight, but you get the best qualities of five layers of metal, which helps with heat control and distribution, and so much more. Amazon To buy: All-Clad D5 10-Piece Stainless Steel Set, $900 (originally $1430) at amazon.com Our testers found that the heat control is excellent in this set, and that “the pans created nice, brown crusts in testing and did not warp after being subjected to ice water while hot,” very important qualities for a set of cookware you’ll likely use every day. And while one of the major downsides of stainless steel cookware can be that it’s difficult to clean, our testers were amazed by how easily stuck-on bits came off these pans. RELATED: We Cooked 68 Omelets to Test the Best Nonstick Pans—These Are Our Favorites Beyond its heat control and responsiveness, this set of cookware from All-Clad comes with pretty much everything you need. With a 8-quart stock pot for boiling water, a 3-quart sauté pan for finishing pasta in its sauce, two saucepans for simmering broths or making sauces, and two frying pans that will be your workhorses day-in and day-out, there’s not a tas this set can’t perform. Cookware of this quality rarely goes on sale, so if you’re looking to stock up your kitchen after the onslaught of the holidays, this deal is worth splurging for. Head to Amazon to shop the set while it’s still 37% off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard Shared the Best Gifts for Home Cooks, and You Can Get Them All at Amazon I’m a Pro-Baker Turned Shopping Editor, and This Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set Is the Best I’ve Tried Forget Frozen French Fries — This Gadget Cuts Down on the Time and Work of Slicing Potatoes Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit