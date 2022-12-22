All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale — but One of Our Favorite Sets Is Over $500 Off Right Now

With a quality set of pots and pans, you can truly do anything in the kitchen. It’s kind of like having a really great running shoe, or a really fantastic bike — not only does it make you want to do the activity more, but the results are always better. And there is no better set of cookware to get than this one from All-Clad, and with a 37% markdown at Amazon, this set just got even better.

The All-Clad D5 set is first and foremost made with a stainless steel five-ply construction. You may have seen this before when shopping for cookware — ply counts can range from one, to three, to five, to seven. But five is really the sweet spot. Not only does the cookware remain lightweight, but you get the best qualities of five layers of metal, which helps with heat control and distribution, and so much more.

Our testers found that the heat control is excellent in this set, and that “the pans created nice, brown crusts in testing and did not warp after being subjected to ice water while hot,” very important qualities for a set of cookware you’ll likely use every day. And while one of the major downsides of stainless steel cookware can be that it’s difficult to clean, our testers were amazed by how easily stuck-on bits came off these pans.

Beyond its heat control and responsiveness, this set of cookware from All-Clad comes with pretty much everything you need. With a 8-quart stock pot for boiling water, a 3-quart sauté pan for finishing pasta in its sauce, two saucepans for simmering broths or making sauces, and two frying pans that will be your workhorses day-in and day-out, there’s not a tas this set can’t perform.

Cookware of this quality rarely goes on sale, so if you’re looking to stock up your kitchen after the onslaught of the holidays, this deal is worth splurging for. Head to Amazon to shop the set while it’s still 37% off.