Lifestyle Kitchen Our Favorite Stainless-Steel Cookware Splurge Is More Than $500 Off Right Now All-Clad's got an amazing year-end deal on its pots and pans. By Jason Horn Published on December 30, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew For the new year, you deserve a new kitchen experience. Your stove and oven have been so good to you; why not spoil them in 2023? Amazon's running an amazing sale right now on 10-piece cookware and bakeware sets from All-Clad, a top-rated brand that's scored high in our lab tests for lots of different items. In fact, its beautiful, durable, and even-heating D5 line is our top splurge-worthy pick for stainless-steel cookware, and right now, the set is 37% off. The deals don't end there. The brand's Pro-Release nonstick bakeware set includes everything you need for loaves, cakes, muffins, cookies, and more, and it's 32% off. Buy both as a year-end treat and you'll save $621! Amazon To buy: All-Clad D5 Cookware Set, 10-Piece, $900 (originally $1430) at amazon.com The secret behind the All-Clad D5 series is its five alternating layers of steel and aluminum, which deliver heat evenly and are durable enough to last for decades. The mix of materials is broiler-safe up to 600 degrees, works with induction cooktops, and is even dishwasher-safe. The 10-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and a set of interchangeable lids. (For an even bigger splurge, the 14-piece set adds a Dutch oven and another stockpot, and is more than $800 off!) All-Clad's Pro-Release bakeware line is made from warp-resistant aluminized steel, with a PFOA-free nonstick coating that's also scratch- and stain-resistant. The 10-piece set is $92 off right now and includes just about everything you might want to bake with: two round cake pans, a loaf pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, pans in rectangle and square shapes, a cookie sheet, and a cooling rack. Amazon To buy: All-Clad Pro-Release Bakeware Set, 10-Piece, $200 (originally $292) at amazon.com Both of these sets are beloved by Amazon shoppers, with more than 80% of ratings at five stars. And this price is the best we've seen in two years for the cookware and six months for the bakeware; it's a great time to take advantage. In lab testing, the D5 pans made beautiful browning with minimal sticking and didn't warp even when we dunked a hot pan directly into ice water. Amazon reviewers use words like "amazing," "perfect," "outstanding," and one calls this set "the best you can get." RELATED: These Are the Best Kitchen Items Our Shopping Editors Bought All Year Reviews for the Pro-Release bakeware praise its heavy-duty construction and effective nonstick coating. One buyer says the pans are "built like a tank" and recommends using the cooling rack (it's oven-safe up to 450 degrees) for baking bacon or French fries. "You can't go wrong with All-Clad," says another. It's the second-to-last day of 2022, and we say that's a good enough reason to ring in the new with a new set of cooking tools. It's time to retire those mismatched, beat-up pots and pans, and start 2023 with your kitchen set up right. Get a new start (and save more than 30%!) with one of these top-rated All-Clad sets. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Target's After-Christmas Sale Rivals Black Friday, Including a Henckels Knife Set for Just $30 From Knife Sharpeners to Cast Iron Skillets — Here's What Food & Wine Readers Loved This Year 10 Editor-Approved Kitchen Organizers You'll Actually Appreciate — Starting at $9