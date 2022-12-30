For the new year, you deserve a new kitchen experience. Your stove and oven have been so good to you; why not spoil them in 2023?

Amazon’s running an amazing sale right now on 10-piece cookware and bakeware sets from All-Clad, a top-rated brand that’s scored high in our lab tests for lots of different items. In fact, its beautiful, durable, and even-heating D5 line is our top splurge-worthy pick for stainless-steel cookware, and right now, the set is 37% off.

The deals don’t end there. The brand’s Pro-Release nonstick bakeware set includes everything you need for loaves, cakes, muffins, cookies, and more, and it’s 32% off. Buy both as a year-end treat and you’ll save $621!

To buy: All-Clad D5 Cookware Set, 10-Piece, $900 (originally $1430) at amazon.com

The secret behind the All-Clad D5 series is its five alternating layers of steel and aluminum, which deliver heat evenly and are durable enough to last for decades. The mix of materials is broiler-safe up to 600 degrees, works with induction cooktops, and is even dishwasher-safe. The 10-piece set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, a stockpot, and a set of interchangeable lids. (For an even bigger splurge, the 14-piece set adds a Dutch oven and another stockpot, and is more than $800 off!)

All-Clad’s Pro-Release bakeware line is made from warp-resistant aluminized steel, with a PFOA-free nonstick coating that’s also scratch- and stain-resistant. The 10-piece set is $92 off right now and includes just about everything you might want to bake with: two round cake pans, a loaf pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, pans in rectangle and square shapes, a cookie sheet, and a cooling rack.

To buy: All-Clad Pro-Release Bakeware Set, 10-Piece, $200 (originally $292) at amazon.com



Both of these sets are beloved by Amazon shoppers, with more than 80% of ratings at five stars. And this price is the best we’ve seen in two years for the cookware and six months for the bakeware; it’s a great time to take advantage. In lab testing, the D5 pans made beautiful browning with minimal sticking and didn’t warp even when we dunked a hot pan directly into ice water. Amazon reviewers use words like “amazing,” “perfect,” “outstanding,” and one calls this set “the best you can get.”

Reviews for the Pro-Release bakeware praise its heavy-duty construction and effective nonstick coating. One buyer says the pans are “built like a tank” and recommends using the cooling rack (it’s oven-safe up to 450 degrees) for baking bacon or French fries. “You can’t go wrong with All-Clad,” says another.

It’s the second-to-last day of 2022, and we say that’s a good enough reason to ring in the new with a new set of cooking tools. It’s time to retire those mismatched, beat-up pots and pans, and start 2023 with your kitchen set up right. Get a new start (and save more than 30%!) with one of these top-rated All-Clad sets.

