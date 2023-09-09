All-Clad Cookware Is Secretly Up to 45% Off at Amazon—Shop the 8 Best Deals While You Still Can

Prices start at $70.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Published on September 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

All-Clad is one brand we all know and love, whether you're an avid home cook, or a pro working in kitchens every night. That's all thanks to its high quality, durable stainless steel cookware. Though there are several All-Clad pieces well worth adding to your own kitchen, the price tag for each item can be tough to overlook. 

With pans ranging below $100 to over $200, this is one brand you want to scour for any sales or discounts. They can be hard to come by too, so whenever we do find deals, we know we have to share them. Just in time to outfit your kitchen for fall and winter cooking, we found a ton of deals hiding at Amazon. Shop anything from skillets, to full sets, and even appliances on sale up to 45% off right now. 

Best Fall All-Clad Deals at Amazon

D3 3-Quart Stainless Steel Sauce Pan with Lid

Sauce pans are an essential part of a cookware collection. They’re ideal for making sauces , heating up soup, boiling small pots of water for pasta, browning butter, and even work well to make confections like caramel. This All-Clad option is the perfect choice because it’s 3 quarts, so it’s big enough to do a variety of tasks. It’s from the D3 line, which means it has an aluminum core and a stainless steel layer on the top and bottom. It’ll give you even heat, and you can use it on the stovetop or oven up to 600℉. 

D3 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This cookware set is also from the D3 line. It has everything you need to outfit a kitchen. In the set are an 8- and 10-inch skillet, a 2- and 3-quart sauce pan with lids, a 3-quart sauté pan with a lid, and an 8-quart stockpot with a lid. Right now it’s a whopping 40% off, so it’s a deal you don’t want to pass up on. 

D5 5-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

From the brand’s D5 line is this five piece cookware set. These have a slightly different construction than the D3 — they’re made with five alternating layers of aluminum and stainless steel. This is the one you want to grab if you love cooking with stainless steel. It’ll have even more heat-holding capability because of its added layers, along with even, hot-spot free heating. The set comes with a 10-inch skillet, a 3-quart sauce pan with a lid, and a 3-quart saute pan with lid, and is nearly $200 off.

D5 8-Inch Stainless Steel Skillet

Also from the D5 line is this 8-inch skillet. An essential for everyday cooking, this size skillet is the one to grab for making eggs in the morning, toasting nuts and seeds, searing proteins, sauteing vegetables, or one-person cooking. It has the same layered design as the D5 set above for optimal cooking results, plus it can be use both on the stovetop or in the oven up to 600℉. 

Cordless Rechargeable Stainless Steel Immersion Blender

This nifty immersion blender from the brand is 45% off right now. It has a long stick-like shape and a blending blade at the bottom. This is ideal for blending big batches of soups or sauces, since you can stick this blender right into the pot and blend them away without needing to get another dish dirty . The fact that this particular model is cordless is even more beneficial — you can use it anywhere in the kitchen, and you don’t have to worry about the pesky cord getting stuck in your soup. 

6-Piece Professional Stainless Steel Utensil Set

Another on-sale tool worth grabbing is this utensil set. It comes with its own little caddy, along with a slotted spoon, a solid spoon, a big fork, a ladle, and a turner. Each piece, including the caddy, is made with high quality stainless steel for a look that’s not only sleek, but also durable, too. 

HA1 2-Piece Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set

This skillet set is a bestseller for a reason — it’s  made with the high quality stainless steel All-Clad is known for, and has a nonstick coating that makes cooking sticky. It includes an 8- and 10-inch skillet, which are great for cooking anything from eggs to proteins with ease. The major bonus with these pans is that they’re not only compatible with any stovetop, but they’re also oven safe up to 500℉, so you can use them in the oven, a rare feature for nonstick pans. 

D5 12-Inch Stainless Steel Nonstick Skillet

Another solid nonstick option is this D5 12-inch pan. It has the brand’s D5 material as the base, with the durable nonstick coating on the interior. This a great companion pan to add to your stainless steel collection, especially if you just want one or two nonstick options for notoriously tricky ingredients (like eggs, fish, or cheese). At 12-inches in diameter, it’s big enough to take on tons of different jobs, whether it’s one-pan meal for two, or a big batch of eggs for brunch. 

