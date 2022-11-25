We Found Several All-Clad Cookware Sets on Sale for Black Friday—Up to 56% Off

Black Friday has gone from a day to a weekend to a whole week of deals, but that doesn’t make today’s discounts any less exciting. In fact, the day after Thanksgiving is still the best time to shop. Our editors have found incredible markdowns on Dutch ovens, cast iron cookware, and more must-haves to add to your kitchen. But there’s one brand, in particular, we can’t get over being seriously discounted: All-Clad.

Among all the cookware deals today, All-Clad pots and pans are the ones worth buying. They are loved by professional and home chefs alike for their superior heat distribution for evenly cooked foods, beautiful release for fuss-free cooking and cleaning, and durable construction that withstands everyday use and lasts forever.

Sure, you can find less expensive cookware on the market, but odds are you’ll end up paying more when you have to replace them or upgrade down the road. If you want to invest in quality pieces, now’s the time to get the best for less. From single pans to small sets to full 10-piece collections, there’s something for everyone.

Best All-Clad Cookware Deals

The most impressive deals are the 8- and 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set on sale for just $56 and the 10-Piece 5-Ply Stainless Steel Set that’s 56% off, which equals more than $800 in savings. Keep scrolling to shop and learn more about each of the All-Clad Black Friday cookware deals.

8- and 10-Inch Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $56 (originally $110) at amazon.com

For nearly half of its original price, this set of frying pans is a deal worth buying today, with each pan costing less than $30. These sturdy pans are made of heavy-gauge aluminum with three layers of nonstick coating and a stainless steel base and handle. This winning combination of materials makes these pans ideal for frying, searing, and sautéing.

Nonstick Fry Saute Pan with Lid Set

Amazon

To buy: $128 (originally $200) at amazon.com

This duo is a no-brainer for home cooks who want to upgrade their everyday pans. Including a 10-inch frying pan and a 4-quart sauté pan with a lid, this set will be your go-to for weeknight meals. They are compatible with all cooktops, oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Act fast to save $72 on these cookware staples.

5-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $105 (originally $210) at amazon.com

For 50% off, this collection of nonstick frying pans is a no-brainer. It comes with 8-, 10-, and 12-inch pans plus two lids that are balanced, have even heat distribution, and feature comfortable handles. Customers love these pans so much that they say they wished they would’ve purchased them sooner. Grab this set for yourself or a loved one while it’s still in stock.

Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded 3-Quart Saucepan with Lid

Amazon

To buy: $120 (originally $180) at amazon.com

Featuring three bonded layers of stainless steel and aluminum, this durable saucepan is the only one you’ll ever have to buy — and right now you can get it for 33% off. The pan heats up in a snap and is oven-safe for up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you’re making homemade jam, pasta sauce, or gravy, this cookware essential will help you get the job done quickly and efficiently.

12-Inch Nonstick Chef’s Pan

Amazon

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

With flared edges and a tight-fitting lid, this 12-inch pan is excellent for stir-frying, making bacon, and thickening sauces. It holds large amounts of food, making it a great pick for large families and hosts, and it feels solid without being too heavy to maneuver. Normally $100, you can get this wok pan for just $80 today.

11-Inch Nonstick Square Grill Pan

Amazon

To buy: $48 (originally $60) at amazon.com

When it’s too chilly outside or you want to monitor your food inside, this grill pan is a great alternative to outdoor grilling. Its raised ridges give meats and vegetables beautiful grill marks and sear them just as well as backyard barbecues. Customers say their steaks come out perfectly and that they love the square shape for fitting everything in one pan. Snag this indoor grill for less than $50 just in time for winter.

Brushed D5 Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $623 (originally $1,430) at amazon.com

As our best splurge pick for stainless steel cookware sets, this collection is an absolute steal at 56% off. Not only is it beautiful to look at, but it won our team over when we tested the set in our kitchen. We were most impressed by its ability to sear meat to perfection and how easy the pieces were to clean after browning crusts. It comes with everything you need, is compatible with all cooktops, and is designed to last.

10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $395 (originally $600) at amazon.com

If you prefer nonstick cookware, consider this 10-piece set that’s 34% off. It includes two frying pans, two saucepans with lids, a sauté pan with a lid, and a stockpot with a lid. They are constructed of aluminum with three layers of nonstick coating for easy release and cleanup. Each piece has even heat distribution, sturdy handles, and warp-resistant stainless steel bases. They are technically dishwasher-safe, but we recommend handwashing them to maintain their nonstick interior.

More Black Friday Deals: