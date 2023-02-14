Lifestyle Kitchen All-Clad Rarely Goes on Sale, but Right Now You Can Grab a Frying Pan for Nearly 50% Off at Amazon Shoppers are calling it their ‘go-to pan.’ By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Cooking with a stainless steel frying pan is a joy. That is, if you have a good one. Because many of them are made with a mix of different metals, they heat evenly and respond to temperature changes well, so you can exact a perfect sear on a steak, then turn it all the way down to baste it in butter. A bad one, likely made from only aluminum, will leave you with a charred steak and burnt butter. If you’re ready to make the switch to a high-quality pan, there’s good news. Right now, you can grab one of the best ones out there from All-Clad for almost 50% off. Amazon To buy: All-Clad 10-Inch Tri-Ply Frying Pan, $81 (originally $160) at amazon.com All-Clad rarely has sales — its pots and pans are coveted even with a hefty price tag — so if you’ve been waiting for a markdown, this is a great one to snap up. This 10-inch frying pan is made with three layers of stainless steel and aluminum to achieve durability and heat control. This pan is compatible with all cooktops, including induction, and can go in the oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. While the brand says it is dishwasher-safe, it is best to wash by hand to ensure it lasts as long as it should. Everyone loves All-Clad, from chefs to Amazon shoppers. One reviewer who bought this pan as a gift for their mom writes, “You just can’t go wrong with All-Clad, and this is my go-to pan. It cooks beautifully, cleans easily, and will probably last forever. If you want to buy one really good pan, this is the one.” Another shopper adds that even though they own 30 pans, “This pan is still in the rotation.” They continue to say that “of everything I own it is the most versatile. If I could only use one pan, this would be it for that very reason. It works great and is super easy to clean and maintain.” If you’ve been wanting to add an All-Clad pan to your kitchen, now’s the time to do it. At almost 50% off this frying pan is a bargain, something I never thought I’d say about All-Clad. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Amazon's Under-the-Radar Section Dedicated to Life Hacks Is Filled with Genius Kitchen Items, Starting at Just $10 Amazon Shoppers Swear This $7 Tool Is the Absolute Best Way to Clean Knives The Perfect Last-Minute Gift for Cocktail Lovers Is Now on Sale with Our Exclusive Code