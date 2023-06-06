These Refrigerator Mats ‘Drastically Reduce Cleaning Time,’ and They’re Just Under $1.50 Apiece

Let’s be honest, cleaning out the refrigerator is no fun. First you have to take out all the food, then somehow contort your body inside to wipe down all the shelves with a sponge. Inevitably, you come in contact with a dried-up spill that is somehow both sticky and greasy, and a leaking package of fruit that you bought last month and forgot about. And don’t even get me started on the some of odors you encounter in the farthest corners of the refrigerator because you put off cleaning it for so long.

The bottom line is that cleaning your refrigerator should be on your regular lists of chores, but it doesn’t have to be a hassle. These washable, waterproof refrigerator mats with more than 11,000 perfect ratings on Amazon take the stress out of this unpleasant task — and right now you grab nine of them for just $12.

Amazon

To buy: Akinly Pack of 9 Washable Fridge Mats, $12 (originally $19) at amazon.com

The mats in this pack of nine come in red, green, and blue, and measure 17.7- by 11.6-inches. However, they are fully customizable according to the size of your refrigerator because they can easily be cut into the right shape. Just slide the mats onto the shelves and arrange all your food on top. Any spills or leaks will be contained on the mats, rather than staining the inside of the refrigerator and dripping into every crack and crevice.

The mats are fully washable, so all you have to do is remove them and give them a rinse and a wipe clean with soap and water. They can’t necessarily make cleaning the refrigerator fun, but they can make it easier and encourage you to do it more frequently.

In case you need more evidence, 11,166 Amazon shoppers agree that lining your refrigerator with these mats will make your life so much easier. One called them a “game changer,” writing that “they keep everything so clean, and they look adorable.”

Another shopper wrote that using these refrigerator mats to contain messes, “drastically reduces cleaning time.” And a third reviewer loved that they are non-slip, and “keep [the refrigerator’s] glass partitions from getting scratched.”

If you’re tired of avoiding your refrigerator every time it needs to be cleaned, these washable refrigerator mats might just change your life. And now that a set of nine is just under $1.50 apiece, this is the perfect time to get them for yourself.

At the time of publishing, the price was $12.

