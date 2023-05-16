I Never Stay at an Airbnb Without Packing These 7 Kitchen Tools

One of the main reasons I still opt for an Airbnb over a hotel room is that I just love to cook, and at an Airbnb, it’s possible. However, it’s not as easy as walking through the door. I’ve never stayed in a rental with sharp knives, cookware that wasn’t chipping, and all of the essentials I needed to cook a delicious, vacation-worthy meal.

In fact, there are several tools I bring with me every time I head to an Airbnb, from a knife for chopping to a French press for coffee. Over the years, I like to think I’ve honed my repertoire and got it down to a science.

If you’re going on vacation soon, keep reading to learn about the seven tools I always bring along with me. And right now’s a very good time to add a few to your cart — prices are as low as $12.

7 Airbnb and Vacation Kitchen Essentials:

GSI Outdoors Spice Rocket

Have you ever been to an Airbnb where they actually have the spices you’re looking for? Me neither. I originally bought this for camping, but I bring it with me everytime I rent an Airbnb. Inside, I typically put salt and pepper (why do no hosts have these essentials?). There’s one more essential container left, which I always change out for something different, depending on what I’m cooking. Red chili flakes, oregano, whatever, this little tool is the key to flavorful meals on vacation.

OXO 10-Inch Nonstick Frying Pan

Here’s the problem with Airbnb nonstick pans: They aren’t nonstick. I have never found a pan that actually still has its nonstick coating on it. Instead, they are always chipping and peeling, which is pretty gross and not an ingredient I personally enjoy having in my scrambled eggs. I bought this pan specifically for vacations — it’s nice but not too nice. It has a 10-inch diameter so there’s enough space to cook eggs for two, and it’s easy to clean thanks to its long-lasting nonstick coating. It’s also compatible with all stovetops, so I can go into any vacation knowing it will work just fine.

Vicorinox 10-Inch Chef’s Knife

I think this is one everyone can agree with: Airbnb knives are notoriously dull. Using a dull knife makes cooking arduous, and the results are always lackluster (presentation is everything, people). I always bring this Victorinox knife with me as it’s an inexpensive do-it-all blade that retains its edge. It might not be the one I pick for using at home, but it’s a great blade for vacation. It’s sharp enough to cut through a tomato with ease, but not so pricey that it’s the end of the world if I forget it. Truly a delicate balance to achieve.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker

One of my least favorite things about vacation is that first cup of coffee. Whether I’m in a hotel or an Airbnb, it’s always a Keurig or Nespresso machine, and it’s barely drinkable. Bring a French press with you for goodness sake. This is the one I bring as it’s lightweight and can make a liter of coffee. The big batch is essential here, as I want to enjoy it out on the porch or in the backyard, and with this French press, that’s actually achievable. Skip the Mr. Coffee machine, even when you’re on vacation.

Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Lowball

Maybe this one is just me, but I prefer to bring my own mug with me. Not only can I bring my coffee on a walk around the block to explore the neighborhood, but I can do the same thing with some wine or beer at night. My Yeti Lowball goes everywhere with me and for good reason: It actually keeps my coffee hot and my beer cold for hours. It's essential.

Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener

There is truly nothing worse than going to make a red sauce or even reheat a can of refried beans, only to find that the host forgot to leave a can opener. And even if there is one, it likely barely works. Bring this along instead. It’s an electric one-touch portable can opener that I think is the greatest thing ever. You might think it’s one of the least essential items on this list, and you’d be right, until you realize there is no way to get inside that can of tomatoes.

Rubbermaid 10-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 5-Pack

So you cooked a delicious meal in someone else's home, and there are leftovers. Don’t throw them out: Instead, pop them in the fridge in this set of leakproof containers from Rubbermaid. They are dishwasher- and microwave-safe, which makes for easy reheating and cleaning, and they are sturdy enough that they won’t spill or break in the trunk of my car on the way home. After all, you don’t want your precious meal to go to waste, do you?

