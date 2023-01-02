Air Fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Breville, and More Are on Major Sale Right Now

New year? New kitchen appliances! That’s right: It’s time to finally buy that air fryer you’ve been eyeing since the holidays. From frying chicken wings to roasting veggies, baking meatballs, and even making perfectly crisp fish tacos, an air fryer is an endlessly versatile kitchen appliance. So, if experimenting with fun new recipes is at the top of your to-do list in the New Year, an air fryer is the kitchen workhorse you need in your life. Right now, Amazon’s latest deals include discounts of up to 38% off top-rated air fryer brands of all shapes and sizes.

In case you haven’t boarded the air fryer train just yet, here’s a little bit of background on this do-it-all appliance. An air fryer is basically a miniature countertop convection oven, which means it uses a fan to circulate hot air around food so that it cooks evenly and efficiently. In addition to having a relatively compact footprint, an air fryer also preheats in minutes, uses significantly less cooking oil or fat, and makes weeknight cooking easy-peasy.

Though these versatile kitchen appliances are a certifiable must-have, it’s tough to deny their hefty price. For large-capacity, multifunctional air fryers (or hybrid air fryer toaster ovens), full-price options can creep up well over $300. Luckily, we uncovered tons of post-holiday air fryer deals, with prices starting at just $40. You can score serious savings on top brands like Ninja, Breville, Instant Pot, and Philips — just to name a few.

If you’re looking to add an air fryer to your kitchen appliance arsenal in the New Year, you’ve come to the right place. Shop nine of the best deals below from some of the most popular brands.

Best Air Fryer Deals at Amazon

So, you want to buy an air fryer but are unsure where to start. One of the most important factors to consider is the size and number of people you’ll be feeding. For smaller families or those who have limited kitchen storage space, you’ll want to stick to a more compact air fryer, like this top-rated Dash Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer. If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party or cooking for a crowd, we’d recommend sizing up to something with dual baskets, like the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer or the Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL. Luckily, there are plenty of size options on sale. We’ve highlighted a few of our favorite picks below.

Amazon

To buy: Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric 2.6-Quart Air Fryer, $43 (originally $60) at amazon.com

There’s a reason why this top-rated air fryer has over 20,000 five-star Amazon reviews. If you’re looking for an air fryer that is compact, incredibly easy to use, and the perfect size to feed 1-2 people, this is the option for you. Reviewers especially love reheating leftovers in this air fryer instead of the microwave, and many find its 2.6-quart capacity the perfect size to fit up to four chicken thighs, two chicken breasts, or two baked potatoes. At a whopping 29% off right now, we recommend you add to your cart ASAP.

Amazon

To buy: Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL, $149 (originally $350) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a solid family-sized air fryer, we recommend this 4-quart pick from Philips. Our top choice of all the air fryers we tested, the Philips Premium Air Fryer XXL is an appliance that's worth adding to your kitchen. We loved the sleek design and durable build, and the foods made in this fryer during testing beat out every other option in terms of texture and flavor.

This air fryer is super easy to use, thanks to an LED display and helpful push buttons and alerts. It's also versatile, offering grill, bake, roast, and reheat functions in addition to air frying capabilities. Its 4-quart capacity can fit a whole chicken or two bags of frozen French fries.

Amazon

To buy: Ninja Foodi 8-Quart DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer, $180 (originally $200) at amazon.com

For ultimate versatility, look no further than the Ninja Foodi DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer. One of the most user-friendly models tested by our experts, this air fryer allows users to cook two dishes at different temperatures simultaneously. So, if you’re cooking for households with multiple dietary needs, this is a great option to keep things separate while getting dinner on the table quickly. We love its 8-quart size, Smart Finish & Match Cook features, and 6-in-1 functionality for air frying, broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. Our advice? Snag it while it’s on sale ahead of your Super Bowl party.

Amazon

To buy: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, $400 (originally $500) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Cosori Pro II 5.8-Quart Air Fryer, $106 (originally $129) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer, $110 (originally $150) at amazon.com



Amazon

To buy: GoWISE USA 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer, $52 with coupon (originally $71) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer, $99 (originally $130) at amazon.com

Amazon

To buy: Secura 3.4-Quart Air Fryer, $59 with coupon (originally $99) at amazon.com