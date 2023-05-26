You Can Grab One of Our Favorite Ice Makers for Under $100 During Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Sale

There’s nothing better on a warm summer day than a glass filled with a cold refreshing beverage. The problem is, ice cube trays and ice makers inside a freezer only hold so much of this precious summer necessity.

That’s where a portable ice maker comes in handy. This countertop ice maker was a favorite in our tests, and perfect for a compact option. And right now, it’s less than $100 during Amazon’s Memorial Day weekend sale.

Amazon

To buy: Aglucky Portable Ice Machine, $90 at amazon.com

Aglucky’s portable ice maker is so compact that it only takes up a small amount of counter space, measuring 12.3- by 8.7- by 12.6-inches and weighing only 16.5 pounds. Perfectly sized for the kitchen counter or a home bar, this machine is so quiet you will hardly know it’s running. The transparent window on the top allows you to easily see how much ice there is in the machine.

It is so simple to use, too. Just lift out the basket and pour water into the 2-liter water tank, replace the basket, close the lid, select the size ice cube, and let the machine do its job. The indicator buttons on the top show if it needs more water or if it’s full of ice. To keep your ice tasting fresh, the brand recommends you use the self-cleaning function about once a week.

Our testers described it as a “tiny but mighty machine” and it showed off its stuff during our tests, as this small ice maker made an impressive 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice in 24 hours. A nice bonus is that you can select between making small or large-shaped ice cubes.

One thing worth mentioning is that we found its capacity to be smaller than most, however, this might be good for you, as this makes it easy to store, and it’s lightweight enough to move around, too. We found it still produced plenty of ice (and quickly).

A portable ice maker can be a great accessory to have on hand, ensuring that there is always enough ice for beverages. Snatch this one up during the Memorial Day weekend sale while it’s under $100 on Amazon, and never run out of ice again.

At the time of publishing the price was $90.

