You Can Grab One of Our Favorite Ice Makers for Under $100 During Amazon's Memorial Day Weekend Sale

Never run out of ice again.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker Machine Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

There’s nothing better on a warm summer day than a glass filled with a cold refreshing beverage. The problem is, ice cube trays and ice makers inside a freezer only hold so much of this precious summer necessity.

That’s where a portable ice maker comes in handy. This countertop ice maker was a favorite in our tests, and perfect for a compact option. And right now, it’s less than $100 during Amazon’s Memorial Day weekend sale.

AGLUCKY Countertop Ice Maker Machine

Amazon

To buy: Aglucky Portable Ice Machine, $90 at amazon.com

Aglucky’s portable ice maker is so compact that it only takes up a small amount of counter space, measuring 12.3- by 8.7- by 12.6-inches and weighing only 16.5 pounds. Perfectly sized for the kitchen counter or a home bar, this machine is so quiet you will hardly know it’s running. The transparent window on the top allows you to easily see how much ice there is in the machine. 

It is so simple to use, too. Just lift out the basket and pour water into the 2-liter water tank, replace the basket, close the lid, select the size ice cube, and let the machine do its job. The indicator buttons on the top show if it needs more water or if it’s full of ice. To keep your ice tasting fresh, the brand recommends you use the self-cleaning function about once a week.

Our testers described it as a “tiny but mighty machine” and it showed off its stuff during our tests, as this small ice maker made an impressive 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice in 24 hours. A nice bonus is that you can select between making small or large-shaped ice cubes. 

One thing worth mentioning is that we found its capacity to be smaller than most, however, this might be good for you, as this makes it easy to store, and it’s lightweight enough to move around, too. We found it still produced plenty of ice (and quickly). 

A portable ice maker can be a great accessory to have on hand, ensuring that there is always enough ice for beverages. Snatch this one up during the Memorial Day weekend sale while it’s under $100 on Amazon, and never run out of ice again.  

At the time of publishing the price was $90.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Best Amazon MDW Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazon
Staub 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven Tout
Le Creuset, Staub, Greenpan, and More Top Brands Are Up to 65% Off During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Top-Rated Dyson Vacuum Is Over $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend
Related Articles
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
One of Our Favorite Camping Grills Just Got a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown
MDW: Best Early REI MDW Deals Tout
The 9 Best Camping Gear Deals to Grab During REI’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Best Amazon MDW Deals Tout
Don’t Wait! Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Staub, Calphalon, and More Are Up to 78% Off at Amazon
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Top-Rated Dyson Vacuum Is Over $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend
Old Havana Dinner Plates Tout
30+ Memorial Day Sales Where You Can Snag Big Savings on Patio Furniture, Grills, Cookware, and More
A person holds two Starbucks iced drinks
Starbucks Is Slowly Switching to Pebble Ice
MDW: Best Early Amazon MDW Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More
Best Ice Makers
We Tested the Best Countertop Ice Makers for Restaurant-Quality Ice at Home
MDW: FW: Early Food52 Deals TOUT
Food52 Is Taking Up to 60% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling for Memorial Day Weekend
REI 1st Person Tout
The 9 Best Deals from REI’s Biggest Sale of the Year, According to a Shopping Editor
Best Label Makers
The 5 Best Label Makers for Pantry Organization and Beyond
Y YHY Pasta Bowls Tout
Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Pasta Bowls That Double as Plates, and They're 40% Off Right Now
Target Summer Entertaining Must Haves Tout
Joanna Gaines’ New Summer Collection Is Filled with Entertaining Must-Haves for Memorial Day, Starting at Just $2
The Best Beach Chairs for Sunbathing in Style
The 10 Best Beach Chairs for Summer Lounging
Best Tea Gifts of 2023
The 21 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers of 2023, According to Our Editors