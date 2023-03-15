Whoa—This Fuss-Free Indoor Herb Garden Is on Sale at a Deeper Discount Than Black Friday

Herbs are an integral part to building flavor in meals, and the best way to keep them on hand is by growing them yourself. Not only does growing them in your home help you avoid unnecessary waste, but it means their flavor will be as fresh as it gets.

But, the truth is that not all of us have a green thumb, or even the desire to maintain plants on a daily or weekly basis. That's why products like AeroGardens are gaining popularity — the smart growing technology allows you to have high-quality herbs on hand with very little effort. And, just in time for bright spring dishes, one of their bestselling models is over 52% off, which is lower than the discounts we saw on it during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To buy: AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $80 (originally $165) at amazon.com

The AeroGarden requires no soil or consistent sunlight —- so how does it actually work? This compact machine uses a hydroponic growing method, meaning instead of fertile soil, it uses a nutrient-dense water to help germinate and grow seeds into full bodied plants.

This model has enough space to grow six plants up to 12-inches high, which is plenty of space for herbs, especially since you’ll want to keep the plants trimmed. This will help to prevent any flowering, since the buds can alter the flavor of the herb and prevent additional leaf growth. And you don’t have to worry about the frustration of sprouts and plants failing, since the brand guarantees growth with its controlled system. In fact, if your seeds fail to grow in 21 days, the brand will replace them.

The AeroGarden comes equipped with grow lights and an easy-to-use control panel to aid the growing process. You’ll also get a variety of seeds to get you started: ​​genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, thai basil, and mint. All you have to do is fill the base with water and the brand’s plant food (included), then insert the filled seed pods that come with the garden into the base, and watch the plants grow. The control panel will alert you when it’s time to add more water and plant food. And even though the grow lights turn on and off automatically, producing a perfect environment, you can control them with the panel as well.

At just 6- by 10.5- by 17.4-inches, this garden doesn't take up too much space. It’s perfect for apartment dwellers and homeowners that don’t have a ton of control over the sunlight in their space, as well as those of us who tend to forget to water or maintain our plants.

You can grab the model in black or white on sale for 52% off, and the model is a shopper-favorite with over 15,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Either way, shoppers say you’ll have herbs in a matter of a couple weeks, with one person writing that “the lush herbs are taking over [their] kitchen.”

“After using it for a month, I have so many fresh herbs. And I barely do anything,” a reviewer wrote. “ I just give it some water every few days when the light tells me to and add some plant food every two weeks when the light tells me to,” they added. It’s that easy.

“We like to use fresh herbs in our cooking but when we buy them at the store, we usually end up using half the package and the rest go bad,” another user said, noting that now that they own this garden, they have herbs at an arms reach for every meal.

Though this gadget is an investment, it might just help save you money in the long run. And you surely don’t want to wait to grab it, now that it’s 52% off. You’ll have fresh herbs just in time for your favorite spring pastas, salads, grilled dishes, and more — with none of the fuss.

At the time of publishing, the price was $80.

