Half Baked Harvest’s Tieghan Gerard Shared the Best Gifts for Home Cooks, and You Can Get Them All at Amazon

With her Half Baked Harvest blog that publishes a fresh recipe nearly every day to millions of followers, you’d think Tieghan Gerard (also author of the newly released Half Baked Harvest Every Day cookbook) would have just about every kitchen tool in the books. But the opposite is true.

Though Gerard does have access to tons of new and classic kitchen gear, she tends to stick with pieces she knows and loves. The cookbook author told us her familiar tools will ultimately give her the best results while prepping and enjoying whatever she’s cooked up. “I’ve tested many different gadgets and tools so I’ve found what I like, and have started to become loyal to certain tools because they fit my needs,” Gerard says.

If you’ve ever wished to peek inside her kitchen and home for shopping inspiration, you’re in luck. Gerard shared some of her favorites that’ll not only find the perfect space in your own kitchen, but they’ll also make the perfect gift. “I love giving kitchen and home products that I use and love,” Gerard wrote by email. “When I become familiar with something I can better understand how my friends and family might be able to use it.”

This year, Gerard is sharing her favorites from Amazon’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, which is teaming with hundreds of items in each category. Shop 11 of her home and kitchen must-haves from the guide below, with items like fruity olive oil sets, sturdy food processors, cast iron workhorses, and plush blankets.



Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold Pressed Olive Oil Set

Amazon

To buy: $150 at amazon.com



“There’s nothing like a delicious flavored olive oil. They really can elevate a dish in a way that many other small touches can’t, and anyone can do it,” Gerard wrote. This set is one of her favorites, since it comes with four cold-pressed infused flavor bombs — chili, lemon, garlic, and basil. It’s the perfect group of oils to top pastas, soups, dip breads, or salads or cook and bake with.



Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Amazon

To buy: $600 (originally $750) at amazon.com

This is the perfect group gift, and it’s fully worth the investment, according to Gerard. “A fresh, delicious cup of coffee to start the day is imperative and you can also use it to make other things like Espresso Martinis, certain desserts or baked goods. This espresso machine is the best.” This Breville machine is one of the most versatile options out there, since it has a ton of features that allow you to customize your cup each time. Choose between automatic or manual systems, grind your own beans, froth your own milk — the options are endless.



Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Amazon

To buy: $230 (originally $250) at amazon.com



“If you have seen any of my content, you know I use my food processor all the time,” Gerard noted. This is truly a must-have if you plan to cook your way through her blog. From pestos and whipped ricottas for her pasta dishes, to dips, sauces, doughs and more, they’re a workhorse in the kitchen. Gerard loves the quality of this 14-cup Cuisinart one. It has a pulsing option, plus you’ll get different blades that’ll chop, shred, mix, and slice your ingredients.



KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $300 (originally $380) at amazon.com

There are few pieces as coveted as a stand mixer, especially if you’re an avid at-home baker or cook. “Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention my beloved KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus. I love my KitchenAid, I use it everyday. It truly is a modern kitchen essential — it’s gorgeous and does it all.” This mini is the perfect well-rounded machine if you're grabbing your first from the brand, or gifting this to someone who’s just getting into baking. It comes with a 3.5-quart bowl and three different attachments that’ll suit all your needs.

Snif Old Saint Wick Christmas-Scented Candle

Amazon

To buy: $35 (originally $44) at amazon.com

You don’t want to underestimate the power of a candle in the kitchen. Gerard says this one is her go-to for this time of year, since it helps boost her mood. “Sometimes when I’m brainstorming new holiday recipes I’ll light this candle, turn on some holiday music and just get in the mood to get the juices flowing,” she said. This is perfect if you’re planning out your own holiday menu this year or if you’re hosting, since the notes are Siberian pine, apple, rosemary, jasmine, fir balsam, sandalwood, and cedar wood. It’s also the perfect gift for a hostess, too. “Hosting during the holidays can be stressful, and this candle is such a nice way to say thank you to the holiday host in your life.”



Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $95 at amazon.com

On the same note of setting a comforting mood to enjoy your food and the moments that surround it — Gerard loves a soft blanket. “It's so snuggly and you can use it [to] dress up a chair or couch in your home as well as cozy up with it on a cold winter night when you’re sitting by the fire enjoying a nice cocktail or cup of hot chocolate,” Gerard said. This blanket has a soft, plush design with a contrasting trim to add a touch of interest. It also comes wrapped in a bow, so it’ll make the perfect little present for yourself or someone special.



Staub Ceramics Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Amazon

To buy: $50 at amazon.com

Whether you’re baking one of her casserole dishes, lasagnas, baked french toasts, brownies, or mac and cheese — you’re going to need a baking dish set. It’s the ultimate choice for comfort food, and this set from Staub is not only pretty enough to star on your tablescape (or in Gerard’s photos), but it’ll also help you cook or bake foods more efficiently, since the stoneware will hold heat more evenly. You’ll get a 7.5-by-6-inch dish, along with a 10.5-by-7.5-inch dish, which are versatile enough to hold sweet treats and savory mains.



Joseph Joseph 9-Piece Nesting Bowls and Measuring Cup Set

Amazon

To buy: $35 with coupon (originally $60) at amazon.com

“It’s important to have the classics — whether that’s a good set of baking sheets, a cast iron pan, measuring cups,” Gerard has said, adding “If you’re gift-giving, a classic never fails!” This set, along with a few other notable cookware and bakeware pieces below are some of her favorites for this. This set nests together, making it the perfect gift for someone who just moved out or likes space-saving pieces for their kitchen. You’ll get two mixing bowls, a colander, a fine mesh sieve, plus five measuring cups. It’s a baker's dream.



Calphalon 6-Piece Nonstick Bakeware Set

Amazon

To buy: $44 at amazon.com

On the same note, Gerard also recommends this Calphalon set. Pair it with the nesting bowls for the perfect all-around gift, or snap it up on its own for a well-rounded collection. It comes with two 8-inch round cake pans, a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan, a 9-by-13-inch cake pan, a 12-cup muffin pan, and a 10-by-15-inch baking sheet. Since each piece is a bakeware essential, it’s the perfect gift that you know will have use in someone's kitchen.



Staub Cast Iron 10-Inch Fry Pan

Amazon

To buy: $171 at amazon.com

If you peruse Half Baked Harvest even for just a minute — you’ll find a Staub cast iron skillet. Whether Gerard is using it for a skillet cookie, biscuits, skillet dinners, or baked dishes, it’s ever-present. Gerard notes that it makes for an ideal gift, since it’s durable, high-quality, and a tested favorite. This Staub pan can go from your stovetop to the oven without hassle, since it can handle up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit. Not only does it come pre-seasoned, but it’s designed with two handy pouring spouts for easier oil and fat removal.



Ugg Tazz Slipper

Amazon

To buy: $120 at amazon.com

Maybe not a kitchen tool, but Gerard says these are still a kitchen necessity for her. “These Uggs are my absolute favorite,” she said. “ When I’m in my studio cooking and trying out new recipes I need to be comfortable and cozy and these are the perfect shoes for that.” This is thanks to their soft inner fur interior and soft sole. “They keep my feet warm but I can move around and even wear them to run out and grab an ingredient if I need something.”