100 Restaurants Worth a Pilgrimage
F&W polled dozens of our favorite globe-trotting chefs to find out what restaurants they're dying to go to. Here, the chefs' fantastic picks.
Top Picks
Restaurants by Region
Legendary Chefs
Barcelona: Pakta
Gastronaut Spanish brothers Ferran and Albert Adrià assembled a team of Peruvian and Japanese chefs for this 30-seat annex to their hard-to-book spot Tickets. Inspired by Nikkei cuisine (created by Japanese expats using regional ingredients in Peru), dishes include nigiri-causas, a type of sushi served over potato cakes instead of rice.Read More
Top Chef Destination
Toronto: Richmond Station
Top Chef Canada winner Carl Heinrich put his prize money toward this sophisticated New Canadian comfort food spot with house-made charcuterie and lobster tempura. His hearty meat dishes include a must-try juicy short rib-stuffed burger, served with radish salad and rosemary fries.
Tel Aviv: Mizlala by Meir Adoni
A dance club vibe belies the fantastic cooking by chef Meir Adoni, of the high-end Catit. Adoni serves casual offerings like milk-fed lamb souvlaki with pickled lemons and also pays homage to classic Jewish cooking with decidedly nonkosher ingredients such as pork belly.