Potato And Egg Pie With Bacon And Crème Fraîche

This pie makes a simple, elegant, and satisfying weekend lunch paired with a chilled bottle of alsace wine and a green salad. In a pinch, use a store-bought pie crust. 
Steak and Eggs 

Food & Wine Best New Chef Kevin Tien’s twist of the classic steak and eggs features a dozen fried quail eggs.
Black-and-White Cookies

Learn how to make Food & Wine Best New Chef Liz Johnson's soft and tender version of the classic black-and-white cookie.

Mad Genius Tips

This Simple Chocolate Mousse Is a Decadent (and Foolproof) Mad Genius Dessert
This 'Mad Genius' Creamed Greens Slab Pie Is the Perfect Side Dish
How to Make Puff Pastry in Just 15 Minutes
Chocolate Pretzel Crinkle Cookies
Roast Chicken

Roast chicken is a great dish for family dinners and parties. Preparing is as simple as adding in some herbs and roasting in the oven. Here are a collection of our favorite roasted chicken dishes. These incredible recipes include Julia Child's favorite roast chicken and juicy honey-and-lemon-glazed roast chicken.
Noodle Soups

From classic chicken noodle to a tofu, eggplant and shiitake variation, here are some delicious noodle soup recipes.
Main-Course Salads

Hearty and satisfying main-course salads, from Caesar salad with crispy tofu croutons to a warm bacon-and-egg salad.
Spinach Recipes

These terrific recipes include luscious creamed spinach and inventive spinach salads.
Brussels Sprouts

From a crunchy Thai Brussels sprout salad to caramelized Brussels sprouts with pancetta, here are terrific Brussels sprouts recipes.
Fruit Salads

These fantastic fruit salad recipes include peach-and-fennel slaw, spicy green mangoes and caramelized watermelon.

