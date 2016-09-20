3 Offbeat Wine Lists to Try

Freek’s Mill, Brooklyn

Sommelier Alex Alan’s list focuses almost solely on Loire Valley Chenin Blanc and Beaujolais—wines that are ideal with the vegetable-forward flavors of chef Chad Shaner’s menu. freeksmill.com

Louie’s Gen-Gen Room, San Francisco

This slinky, subterranean bar beneath Liholiho Yacht Club offers a short list of natural wines by the glass. The fun part? They’re all poured from magnums or larger bottles. liholiho yachtclub.com

Harvest Table, St. Helena, CA

At Charlie Palmer’s farm- to-table Napa Valley spot, wine director Sasha Hagenlock pours Blind Vine bottles: The diner knows only the grape variety and the price. harvesttablenapa.com