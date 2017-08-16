Hipsters Are Reviving Sherry Sales in the U.K.

Despite all the jokes made at their expense, hipsters have actually helped save a number of industries. Where would the makers of skinny jeans, vinyl records, and Pabst Blue Ribbon be without them? Now, hipsters are helping to revive another previously waning product: Sherry.

According to the U.K. wine retailer Majestic, sales of Sherry are up significantly, and hipsters are a major cause of the growth. The wine chain says that sales of the Spanish fortified wine have increased 46 percent in the past year. Even more impressive, so-called “premium” Sherries in the £10 to £15 price range have seen sales soar by 71 percent. Granted, those lofty numbers are in part because of how far Sherry sales have sunk: According to The Drinks Business, Sherry exports are about half of what they were 15 years ago. Still, overall Sherry sales in the UK are up by 8 percent in the past year—an increase Majestic says is driven by a newfound appreciation for the drink by hipsters and young drinkers, as well as increasing interest in using the wine in cocktails.

“Good sherries are high quality, food-friendly wines that are tapping into the changing preferences of the generation that light the fuse under craft ales and craft gins,” Joe Aylmer, Sherry buyer at Majestic, was quoted as saying. “It’s no longer a social faux to opt for Sherry in bars. Sherry can be used as an ingredient in cocktails, with tapas or simply served ice-cold on a hot summer day. It goes great with tonic as a low ABV alternative to G&T too. It’s a complete reinvention of the style.”

Due to the increasing demand, Majestic said it plans to bolster its online offerings of fortified wine. It’s part of a larger trend: In 2016, alcoholic beverage analyst IWSR said Sherry sales had been growing since 2011 and predicted that sales should continue to grow about 18 percent by 2021. Basically, you want to start drinking Sherry ASAP so you can still say you were drinking it before it was cool. And maybe grow a beard while you’re at it.