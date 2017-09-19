3 Georgian Wines to Try Now

Tucked between Turkey and Russia on the coast of the black sea, the small country makes some fascinating wines.
The latest wine region winning over sommeliers is probably not where you'd expect it to be: It’s in the Caucasus nation of Georgia, where wine-making has been going on for 8,000 years, and the wines range from bright and crisp to downright exotic. Try these three to start.
2014 Vinoterra Mtsvane, $16: Herbal and faintly salty, this native white variety takes on a golden hue and rich texture due to being aged for six months in qvevri (clay urns).
2016 Pheasant's Tears Saperavi, $18: Earthy and so dark it’s almost black, this bottling made from Georgia’s most significant red grape variety is a great introduction to the country’s wines.
2014 Orgo Rkatsiteli, $25: Lightly honeyed and incredibly fresh, this impressive white also has red-esque tannins, due to contact with grape skins during the aging process. Try it with roast pork loin or, if you’re feeling especially Georgian, a platter of chkmeruli (chicken in a spicy garlic sauce).