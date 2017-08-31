There’s a New Forty Ounce Red Wine on Shelves Now

“We never meant for this to become a rosé brand,” says Patrick Cappiello, the sommelier behind the Internet-breaking Forty Ounce Rosé.

That’s why he started off with making crisp Muscadet—“It’s like we’ve become ambassadors to the region,” says Cappiello of the winemaking region on the western tip of the Loire Valley in France—when he first introduced the Forty Ounce Wines brand, where all the wine bottles are, you guessed it, inspired by the Olde English original.

And now, just in time for hearty roasts, warm fireplaces and squash galore, Cappiello and team Forty Ounce Wines are making their first red wine, dubbed the Forty Ounce Red. It goes on sale in 25 states tomorrow and retails for $16 a bottle, just like the rest of the wines.

“I drink more red wine than anything else,” says Cappiello. “With the Forty Ounce, we’re trying to make wine more approachable.”

So, when he and Julien Braud, a young French winemaker he’s partnered with to produce the Forty Ounce Wines, put their heads together for this red wine, they knew they had to stay true to the brand. That meant no Cabernet France or Syrah, heavy, rich wines that Cappiello tends to gravitate towards in the cooler months.

“I look at the 40 liter, and it should be easy drinking and fresh,” he says. “The idea should be that people can consume the bottle and not need a nap after. So that’s what brought us to Gamay.”

Pulling from Braud’s connections—specifically a friend with vineyards in Gaillac—they created this 100 percent Gamay wine. Chilled beforehand, it’s an incredibly drinkable and slightly savory sipper, perfect for future Thanksgiving spreads. (“As many rosé interviews I’ve done, I’ve also done as many Thanksgiving wine interviews,” Cappiello says.”)

So with that tidbit in mind, channel that Black Friday buying mentality. There’s only 4,800 cases of this wine available. And if we’ve learned anything from meteoric rise of that rosé, you’ll want to buy a bottle (or five) stat.