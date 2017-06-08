Prosecco is both the name of the pale-colored white grape (also called “Glera”) used to produce the sparkling wine of Italy’s Veneto and Friuli regions and the name of the sparkling wine itself. Prosecco quality ranges from cloying and commercial to complex and characterful, with the greatest examples hailing from a hilly zone between the towns of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. The wines tend to be lightly floral and lemony, with softer, frothier bubbles than those found in Champagne since the fermentation that makes them occurs in large tanks rather than in the individual bottles. The one exception to that rule? Prosecco Col Fondo, a premodern and somewhat trendy style of the frizzante wine that’s unfiltered, yeastier, and more savory than most others in the category. Try one of Ray Isle’s top Prosecco bottles.