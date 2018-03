Napa has some of America’s finest wineries, and some of its finest restaurants — but due to local regulations, winery restaurants are few and far between. But Signorello Estate offers one of the region’s best dining experiences with its “Enoteca,” under chef Michael Pryor. Both a certified sommelier and a Culinary Institute of America graduate, Pryor creates five-course meals, served with six of the estate’s wines, for intimate groups of up to eight guests. Dishes are created to complement the wines rather than the other way around; recent pairings have included a butter-poached spiny lobster, “shrimp & grits style,” with the 2013 Vieilles Vignes Chardonnay; and a grilled speck-wrapped quail with frisee, baby arugula, and maitake, with the 2012 Syrah.