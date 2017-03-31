The Best Wine Bars In the U.S.

From the early aughts onward, wine bars have been a fixture of nearly every city in the nation, meaning you’re never too far from a well-styled spot that can pour you a Merlot or Chardonnay. To stand out from the crowd, though, it’s necessary to go above and beyond the routine. These days, the best wine bars strive to present wine lists with a distinct point of view and educate as you sip or create an atmosphere with a real sense of joy, where you’re guaranteed an incredible experience along with an incredible glass of wine. Here are the Top 19 wine bars across the country, some devoted to Champagne or sherry and some with lists that span the globe.—Carey Jones