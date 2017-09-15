Drink These 25 Bottles and Become a Wine Master

Want to take your wine smarts to the next level? Easy peasy. Just follow this simple, can't-miss tasting tutorial —Ray Isle

More
Food & Wine

Ask any wine expert what’s  the best way to learn about wine, and they’ll tell you to taste as much as you can. But where to start? And for that matter,  where to finish? There are almost 20,000 different wines for sale  in the U.S. at any given moment. So even if you’re a zillionaire with a ton of spare time, tasting more than a tiny fraction of what’s available clearly is not an option.  

To save you from getting completely overwhelmed, here’s a 25-bottle starter guide to wine wisdom. You’ll need a budget  of roughly $1,000, which sounds like a lot, but you don’t have to buy all of the bottles up front—one a week will suffice. Also, the point here isn’t to drown you in technical wine geekery. If you are keen to know the geological origins of Portugal’s Douro Valley, Google’s your friend. The purpose of  this exercise is to leave you with a mental library of tastes that you can refer to anytime you try a new wine.  

In fact, maybe the thing to do is to think of this as a game rather than a rigorous course of study—like The Game of Life for wine. Follow the path in order. Each bottle leads to the next. You accumulate experience. But instead of retiring at the end, you wind up with a bunch of wine smarts and the rest of your days ahead of you. Not bad, right?

1 of 22 Courtesy of Frederick Wildman and Sons, LTD.

1. Champagne

Every journey needs a good send-off, so begin with Champagne. It’s the  ur–sparkling wine, the one after which all others are modeled. For a benchmark, open the NV Pol Roger Brut Réserve White Foil ($50), a brioche-scented bubbly from one of the last major houses that’s still family owned. 

Alternate bottles:
NV Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label ($56)
NV Louis Roederer Brut Premier ($49)
NV Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial ($45)

Advertisement
2 of 22 Courtesy of La Crema

2. California Chardonnay

Chardonnay is the most popular grape variety in the US. Familiarize yourself with the classic California style—ripe fruit, spicy oak notes—with a wine like the 2015 La Crema  Sonoma Coast Chardonnay ($23).  

Alternate bottles:
2016 Kendall Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay ($13)
2016 J Lohr Riverstone Chardonnay ($12)
2016 Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay ($36)

3 of 22 Courtesy of Domaine Parent

3. Burgundy Pinot Noir

To set your palate definition for  Pinot Noir, go to the source: Burgundy. The 2014 Domaine Parent Bourgogne Pinot Noir ($30) shows how this grape, grown with care in the French region’s gently sloping vineyards, can offer intensity but remain light and graceful. 

Alternate bottles:
2015 Joseph Drouhin Côte de Beaune Villages ($25)
2015 Louis Jadot Cotes de Nuits Villages “Le Vaucrain” ($25)

Advertisement
4 of 22 Courtesy of Joseph Phelps Vineyards

4. Napa Valley Cabernet

Napa Valley Cabernet is California’s iconic red wine. Try a standard-bearer like the 2014 Joseph Phelps Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($75), full of blackberry and black currant fruit. 

Alternate bottles:
2014 Chateau Montelena Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($58)
2014 Turnbull Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($47)
2015 Louis Martini Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($35)

Advertisement
5 of 22 Courtesy of Château Sociando-Mallet

5. Bordeaux

Bordeaux is the most famous wine region in the world—don’t skip it. Most Bordeaux are blends, anchored by Cabernet or Merlot. And, contrary to the region’s image, you don’t have  to pay a lot for an excellent bottle, like the tobacco-scented 2014 Château Sociando-Mallet ($40).  If you taste this and the Phelps at the same time, try the Bordeaux first.

Alternate bottles:
2016 Chateau Cantemerle ($32)
2016 Chateau Poujeaux ($31)
2016 Clos de la Oratoire ($41)

Advertisement
6 of 22 Courtesy of Domaine Laroche

6. French Chardonnay

Remember the oak-inflected taste  of the La Crema? Now try its opposite: a crisp, lighter-bodied, almost  chalky Chardonnay from France, like the 2016 Domaine Laroche Chablis  Saint Martin ($26). Same grape, two distinctly different styles. 

Alternate bottles:
2016 Patrick Piuze Terroir de Chablis ($28)
2016 William Fevre Chablis ($17)
2016 Christian Moreau Chablis ($36)

Advertisement
7 of 22 Courtesy of Dutton-Goldfield Winery

7. California Pinot Noir

As a counterpoint to the Pinot from Burgundy, open a more lushly fruity version from the Russian River Valley in Sonoma County, California’s premier source for Pinots. Seek  out the 2015 Dutton Goldfield Dutton Ranch Pinot Noir ($44),  from one of the AVA’s best vineyards.  

Alternate bottles:
2015 Merry Edwards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($56)
2015 Twomey Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($48)
2015 Benovia Russian River Valley Pinot Noir ($40)

Advertisement
8 of 22 MundoVino / The Winebow Group

8. Chianti

Time to leave the US and France behind and head to Italy. First stop:  Chianti, because you can’t say  you know Italian wine without having  a sense of Chianti’s bright, taut character. A quintessential example  is the 2015 Castellare di Castellina Chianti Classico ($24).

Alternate bottles:
2015 Antinori Pèppoli Chianti Classico ($19)
2014 Castello di Monsanti Chianti Classico Riserva ($21)
2015 Ricasoli Brolio Chianti Classico ($16)

Advertisement
9 of 22 Courtesy of Frederick Wildman and Sons, LTD.

9. Barolo

Step up your Italian game with  a bottle of Barolo, which is made  from the Nebbiolo grape in northern  Italy’s Piedmont region (and sometimes referred to as “the wine of kings, the king of wines”).  The 2012 Marchesi di Barolo  Barolo Tradizione ($53) captures the wine’s signature floral delicacy as well as its underlying tannic power. 

Alternate bottles:
2013 Vietti Castiglione Barolo ($51)
2013 Pio Cesare Barolo ($63)
2013 Azelia Barolo ($39)

Advertisement
10 of 22 Courtesy of Marqués de Murrieta

10. Rioja

Europe’s third great  source for reds is Spain, and Rioja is its most celebrated wine area. Go for a reserva from a traditional producer, such as the 2012 Marqués de Murrieta Reserva Rioja ($29). Its hints of vanilla and  spice come from being aged  in American oak.

Alternate bottles:
2013 Cune Viña Real Rioja Reserva ($17)
2016 Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva ($12)
2012 La Rioja Alta Viña Ardanza ($44)

Advertisement
11 of 22 Courtesy of Cloudy Bay

11. & 12. Sancerre and New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

France’s Sancerre has been  a premier location for Sauvignon Blanc since the early 1900s; New Zealand is the new kid on the block. Buy a couple of top bottles to compare: the flinty, citrusy 2016 Domaine Vacheron Sancerre ($34) and the peppery, grassy 2016 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc ($31). Odds are you’ll like one better than the other; use that knowledge as a guide. 

Alternate bottles:
2016 Pascal Jolivet Sancerre ($21)
2015 Domaine Lucien Crochet Sancerre ($28)
2016 Dog Point Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($20)
2016 Spy Valley Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($15)

Advertisement
12 of 22 Courtesy of Loosen Bros

13. & 14. Sweet and Dry German Riesling

Not all Rieslings are sweet!  For a comparison—and to understand  why sweeter-style Rieslings can be just as vibrant as dry ones—open two bottles from top German producer  Dr. Loosen: the 2015 Dr. Loosen Red Slate Riesling Dry ($18) and the 2015 Dr. Loosen Blue Slate Riesling Kabinett ($22), which has a slight amount of residual sugar.

Alternate bottles:
2016 Robert Weil Riesling Trocken ($13)
2016 Robert Weil Riesling Tradition ($17)
2016 Leitz Ein Zwei Dry Riesling ($12)
2016 Leitz Dragonstone Riesling ($15)

Advertisement
13 of 22 Courtesy of E. Guigal

15. & 16. Rhône Syrah and Australian Shiraz

Hint for this step: First roast a leg of lamb (you’ll want something hearty to go with these wines), then pour a savory, cool-climate northern Rhône Syrah like the 2013 E. Guigal Crozes-Hermitage Rouge ($25) alongside a more luscious, fruity, warm-region Aussie  Shiraz, such as the 2015 Hentley  Farm Barossa Valley Shiraz ($28). And maybe invite a few  friends over, too.

Alternate bottles:
2016 Delas Les Launes Crozes Hermitage ($16)
2016 Alain Graillot Crozes Hermitage ($27)
2014 Penfolds Bin 28 Barossa Shiraz ($31)
2015 Peter Lehmann Portrait Barossa Shiraz ($13)

Advertisement
14 of 22 Courtesy of Domaine du Gros ‘Noré

17. Rosé

All rosés taste alike, right? Light, simple summer sippers, perfect  for poolside quaffing? Think again. The rosés of France’s Bandol region have the depth and character of great white wines. Open a bottle of the 2016 Domaine du Gros Noré Bandol Rosé ($32) and see for yourself. 

Alternate bottles:
2015 Clos Cibonne Tradition Rosé ($27)
2017 Domaine Tempier Bandol Rosé ($56)
2016 Chateau d'Aqueria Tavel Rosé ($16)

Advertisement
15 of 22 Courtesy of Pepper Bridge Winery

18. Merlot

It’s been 13 years since the movie Sideways came out, and yet, thanks to it, some people are still locked into the idea that Merlot is...bad. Or, at the very least, uncool. Dispel this prejudice with a layered, world-class example like the 2014 Pepper Bridge Walla Walla Valley Merlot ($50) from Washington state.  

Alternate bottles:
2015 Andrew Will Columbia Valley Merlot ($39)
2013 Chateau Ste. Michelle Canoe Ridge Estate Merlot ($25)
2014 Januik Columbia Valley Merlot ($25)

Advertisement
16 of 22 Frances Andrijich

19. Australian Cabernet

There’s more to Australian wine  than cheap and cheerful Shiraz—Cabernet Sauvignon from the  far western Margaret River area being a case in point. Indulge in  a bottle of the graceful, red-fruited 2014 Moss Wood Ribbon Vale Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon ($45) to get  a sense of Australia’s surprising range. 

Alternate bottles:
2014 Vasse Felix Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon ($28)
2015 Ring Bolt Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon ($15)
2014 Xanadu Estate Margaret River Cabernet Sauvignon ($25)

Advertisement
17 of 22 MundoVino / The Winebow Group

20. Malbec

Argentina’s Mendoza region made its name on bargain Malbecs, but  there are impressive, ageworthy bottles produced there, too. Invest a little  extra on a wine like the rich 2013 Bodega Aleanna El Enemigo ($30)  to understand the potential of these vineyards in the Andean foothills.

Alternate bottles:
2015 Mendel Malbec ($27)
2015 Achaval Ferrer Malbec ($25)
2015 Catena Malbec ($17)

Advertisement
18 of 22 Courtesy of Domaine François Chidaine

21. French Chenin Blanc

Chenin Blanc from France’s Loire Valley is a variety that many people aren’t familiar with, but its vivid acidity and substantial pear and apple flavors have made it a sommelier darling. Get  a sense of why from the racy 2015 François Chidaine Clos du Breuil Montlouis-sur-Loire Sec ($30).

Alternate bottles:
2016 Domaine Huet Le Mont Vouvray Sec ($37)
2016 Champalou Vouvray Sec  ($20)
2016 Philippe Foreau Clos de Naudin Vouvray Sec ($51)

Advertisement
19 of 22 Steve Fisch

22. California Mourvèdre

California is home to lots of famous wineries, but it also has an abundance  of boundary-pushing young winemakers working outside traditional styles. Track down the tongue-prickling, spicy 2016 Donkey & Goat Twinkle Mourvèdre ($26) to experience a different vision of what the state’s wines can offer. 

Alternate bottles:
2016 Dirty & Rowdy Mourvèdre ($33)
2014 Ryme “His” Vermentino ($32)
2016 Scholium Project Prince in His Caves Sauvignon Blanc ($51)

Advertisement
20 of 22 Courtesy of Agricola Arianna Occhipinti

23. Natural Wine

Natural wine is a flash point for controversy. The term refers to wines made with minimal human intervention (little or no sulfur, no industrial yeasts and so on). Sometimes they’re wonderful, sometimes funky, often both. Test  out the exotic 2016 Arianna Occhipinti SP68 Bianco ($28) from Sicily.  

Alternate bottles:
2014 Domaine Sainte Croix Carignan ($21)
2015 Donkey & Goat Twinkle Mourvèdre ($32)
2015 Foradori Teroldego ($21)

Advertisement
21 of 22 @Millesima

24. Aged Wines

As wine ages, it trades in direct, fruity flavors for more subtle, savory ones. Find a reputable retailer (such as K&L Wines in San Francisco or Millesima in NYC) and splurge on an older red like the cedary 2006 Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste ($79) from Bordeaux. 

Alternate bottles:
1997 Nikolaifhof Riesling Vinothek ($158)
1995 Lopez de Heredia Vina Tondonia Gran Reserva ($104)
2001 Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon ($125)

Advertisement
22 of 22 Courtesy of Andre Brunel – Domaine les Cailloux

25. Truly Great Wine

Finally, taste a truly great wine. (You’ll overshoot your budget by  a little, but what the heck!) What defines great? Nuance, complexity, history—on some level, greatness  is indescribable, but it is tasteable.  Open the 2010 André Brunel  Les Cailloux Cuvée Centenaire Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($195),  a spectacular Rhône red from  a stellar vintage.

Alternate bottles:
2013 Dominus Napa Valley ($329)
2013 Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia ($182)
2014 Alvaro Palacios Finca Dofi ($81)

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up