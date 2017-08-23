The Ultimate Guide to Spanish Wine

There’s never been a better  time to drink wine from Spain. Whether it’s  the bottles you need to know, or the grapes you’ll soon be hearing about (hola, Godello!), Ray Isle has you covered with his expert cheat sheet.

This is the moment for Spanish wine. France may win out on old-school prestige, and Italy on sheer numbers of kooky local varieties, but what Spain has right now is the bubble and ferment  of excitement. There’s no other wine destination—whether you get there by jet or by popping  a cork—where deeply dyed tradition weaves so fruitfully with bright innovation. Spanish  wine encompasses every style, from the mineral  zing of cold white Albariño (with Galician oysters on the half shell, perhaps) to the near-black, luxurious richness of the Priorat’s intense reds (slow-roast leg of lamb, please), and everything  else in between. Daunting? Not with this comprehensive guide—to the benchmark  reds you need to know, to the up-and-coming  stars working in remote vineyards, to some  of the greatest wine values on earth, and more.  Sit back, pour a glass and read on.

