12 Great Spanish Wines Under $20

Bodegas Franco Espanola
Ray Isle
August 17, 2017

Want value plus incredible craftsmanship? Go to Spain. There’s  no other country on earth making as many amazing under-$20 bottles. (In fact, there’s no other country that grows as many grapes, period.) Luscious Monastrells from the Mediterranean coast, crisp whites from Rueda and Rías Baixas, subtle Tempranillos from Rioja—we’ve got a dozen bottles to track down right now.

2016 Luzón Verde Monastrell ($9) A wine  that makes no bones about being brashly fruit-forward, this red from the Jumilla region is like sipping a basketful of wild blackberries. 

2016 Vivanco Rioja Blanco ($10) Rioja’s principal white grape, Viura, gets added complexity from Tempranillo Blanco and Maturana Blanca in this green-apple, tingly white. 

2016 Rioja Bordón Rosé ($10) An example  of the Spanish shift away from traditional dark rosados toward a more (ahem) French style, this pale-pink wine smells of fresh strawberries. 

2015 El Chaparral de Vega Sindoa ($13) Navarra’s sun-baked warmth and Garnacha from 80- to 100-year-old vines combine  to produce a full-bodied, almost jammy red.  

2015 Avancia Cuvée de O Mencía ($14)  Wild-herb aromas—thyme, bay—in this berry-rich red suggest the rugged hills of northwest Spain’s Valdeorras region. And it’s a lot less pricey than many wines from the region.  

2016 Can Feixes Blanc Selecció ($15) Full of tangerine and apple notes, this white blend isn’t sparkling, but a tiny amount of trapped carbon dioxide does give it a vivacious prickle on  your tongue. Call it happy juice from Catalonia.  

2014 Castillo de Viñas Rioja Crianza ($15) This vanilla-scented red got a winemaking hand from Jesús Madrazo, the longtime winemaker at Rioja’s acclaimed Contino estate (whose wines run three or more times this price). 

2016 Gaba do Xil Godello ($15) Ancient vineyards in the Valdeorras region are  the source for this fragrant, surprisingly concentrated white. 

2016 La Caña Albariño ($15) Fresh grapefruit, both the flesh and the zest, is a signature Albariño character. It’s abundant in this brightly juicy bottling. 

2016 Lícia Albariño ($17) This straw-colored white, sourced from vineyards along the Miño River dividing Spain and Portugal, has citrus flavors that end with peppery, cut-grass notes. 

2016 Martínsancho Verdejo ($17) Bright green apple and smoky flint notes make this  a perennial go-to version of this white variety from north-central Spain’s Rueda region. 

2015 Altamente Volalto Monastrell ($18) Organically farmed grapes from the Jumilla region, smart winemaking, and flavors of  ripe plums and cracked black pepper—bring  on the chorizo and jamón!

