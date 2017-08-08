Happy National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day!

“Excuse me?” you might ask. Yeah, you read it right. We had the same thought, but when it comes to unusual holidays this one’s pretty great. Those of us that grow zucchini at home know that this time of years brings a veritable bounty of the tubular courgette. And, unfortunately, zucchini isn't so easy to preserve—one can only stomach so many servings of zucchini pickles—they're definitely an item to be enjoyed in-season. You may remember your parents or grandparents furiously baking all manners of breads, galettes and the like in order to use up mother nature’s generous yield.

But fear not. The solution is to surreptitiously “sneak” the fertile fruit onto your unsuspecting neighbor’s property, leaving them a gift, and a curse. Now, getting rid of the zuke is their problem.

Tom and Ruth Roy are the masterminds behind this holiday and others including National No Socks Day, Humbug Day, and Make Up Your Own Holiday Day. But as silly as Sneak Zucchini Day might sound (and there’s nothing wrong with silly), it also promotes the donation of a nutritious food to local food banks. Institutions like Kent State University are even providing Ohio residents with drop off points.

If you can’t make it to the food bank on time, or your neighbor has an easily-startled cat, try one of our recipes below. Either way there are ample ways to celebrate every August 8th.