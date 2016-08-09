7 Best Zoodle Recipes

Zucchini noodles (or zoodles) are a fun and healthy way to cook with summer's most abundant vegetable. Pull out your spiralizer and try these seven amazing recipes.

This quick, no-cook dish is a great way to use juicy summer tomatoes.

To cut the squash into thin, even strips, use a mandoline--a French slicing tool--or one of the inexpensive German or Japanese versions.

© Con Poulos

F&W's Kay Chun creates a healthy alternative to pasta by tossing spiralized zucchini and roast chicken with an aromatic Asian dressing.

© ANTONIS ACHILLEOS

Thicker zucchini slices stand in for the "pappardelle" in this delicious summery pasta dish.

Since the zucchini is served raw, be sure to use the smallest, freshest ones you can find for this fantastic lemony salad.

© Maura McEvoy

This Asian-inspired dish features miso, the creamy Japanese soybean paste, toasted sesame seeds and crackling strips of nori (dried seaweed).

Star chef Grant Achatz garnishes his simple, creamy soup with julienned zucchini.