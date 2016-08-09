7 Best Zoodle Recipes

Put your spiralizer to good use.
Zucchini noodles (or zoodles) are a fun and healthy way to cook with summer's most abundant vegetable. Pull out your spiralizer and try these seven amazing recipes.
1. Zucchini Ribbons with Raw Tomato Marinara
This quick, no-cook dish is a great way to use juicy summer tomatoes.
2. Scallops in Zucchini Nests
To cut the squash into thin, even strips, use a mandoline--a French slicing tool--or one of the inexpensive German or Japanese versions.
3. Zucchini Noodles with Chicken and Ginger Dressing
F&W's Kay Chun creates a healthy alternative to pasta by tossing spiralized zucchini and roast chicken with an aromatic Asian dressing.
4. Zucchini Pappardelle with Tomatoes and Feta
Thicker zucchini slices stand in for the "pappardelle" in this delicious summery pasta dish.
5. Shaved Zucchini Salad with Parmigiano and Pistachios
Since the zucchini is served raw, be sure to use the smallest, freshest ones you can find for this fantastic lemony salad.
6. Shaved Zucchini with Miso Vinaigrette
This Asian-inspired dish features miso, the creamy Japanese soybean paste, toasted sesame seeds and crackling strips of nori (dried seaweed).
7. Silky Zucchini Soup
Star chef Grant Achatz garnishes his simple, creamy soup with julienned zucchini.