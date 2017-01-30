Chef Grant Achatz makes this simple, creamy, sublimely silky zucchini soup without any cream at all.
Zucchini Recipes
Thanks to greenhouses and globalization, zucchini is available in supermarkets year-round—but there’s no question that this squash tastes best during its peak growing season from June to September. In-season zucchini can be solid or striped, a few inches long or over a foot, and it has a light, grassy flavor that’s ideal for summer dishes. When you don’t feel like standing over the stove, try throwing zucchini on the grill. Its high water content makes it a perfect candidate for high-heat cooking. In fact, there’s hardly a cooking method or cuisine that doesn’t seem to favor this versatile veggie. Our F&W guide to zucchini includes everything from Mediterranean-inspired recipes to sweet zucchini breads to uses for tender zoodles.
Silky Zucchini Soup
Bread, Noodles & More
Silky Zucchini Soup
Happy National Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor’s Porch Day!
6 Ways to Cook with Squash Blossoms
How to Eat Zucchini for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Zucchini Salad
7 Easy & Delicious Couscous Salads
4 Not-the-Same-Old Tomato Salads to Add to Your Repertoire Now
10 Best Grilled Zucchini & Squash Recipes
7 Fast & Easy 5-Ingredient Salad Dressings
Zucchini Recipes
Grilled Eggplant, Apricot and Tomato Salad
Linguine Al Pesto Di Zucchine
Asparagus-and-Zucchini Frittata
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement