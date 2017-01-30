  1. Home
Zucchini Recipes

Thanks to greenhouses and globalization, zucchini is available in supermarkets year-round—but there’s no question that this squash tastes best during its peak growing season from June to September. In-season zucchini can be solid or striped, a few inches long or over a foot, and it has a light, grassy flavor that’s ideal for summer dishes. When you don’t feel like standing over the stove, try throwing zucchini on the grill. Its high water content makes it a perfect candidate for high-heat cooking. In fact, there’s hardly a cooking method or cuisine that doesn’t seem to favor this versatile veggie. Our F&W guide to zucchini includes everything from Mediterranean-inspired recipes to sweet zucchini breads to uses for tender zoodles.
Silky Zucchini Soup

Chef Grant Achatz makes this simple, creamy, sublimely silky zucchini soup without any cream at all.

Bread, Noodles & More

