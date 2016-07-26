7 Best Stuffed Tomatoes

At Commanderie de Peyrassol, the wonderful Provençal winery, chef Guillaume Delauné uses ingredients from his kitchen garden to make dishes like these excellent stuffed tomatoes. He uses a melon baller to scoop out the insides of the tomatoes, leaving a sturdy shell to hold the spinach-and-cheese filling. The accompanying sauce is made from the scooped-out tomato seeds and juices.

MARTIN MORRELL

Take advantage of juicy summer tomatoes.

F&W Editors
July 26, 2016

1. Stuffed Tomatoes

© ANNA WILLIAMS

Chef Daniel Gouret uses both ground pork and veal to give these tomatoes a more complex flavor. Fresh bread crumbs make the stuffing especially light.

2. Oven-Roasted Tomatoes Stuffed with Goat Cheese

Garlic and basil boosts the creamy goat cheese filling for these buttery-soft roasted tomatoes. The result works both as a side dish or a main course with a salad and crusty bread.

3. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Herbed Rice 

The combination of sweet tomatoes and fresh herbs in this recipe captures the essence of southern Italy.

4. Spinach-and-Ricotta-Stuffed Tomatoes with Piquillo Peppers 

MARTIN MORRELL

Using a melon baller to scoop out the inside of the tomatoes leaves a sturdy shell to hold the spinach-and-cheese filling. The accompanying sauce is made from the scooped-out tomato seeds and juices.

5. Baked Tomatoes Stuffed with Lamb and Fresh Herbs 

Summer vegetables like eggplant and zucchini are terrific fillings for these Greek-inspired stuffed tomatoes.

6. Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succatosh 

Star chef Thomas Keller fills hallowed-out heirloom tomatoes with succotash made with fresh summer corn and lima beans.

7. Stuffed Tomatoes 

"These are the perfect picnic food," says chef Amanda Lydon because they're utterly portable. They're almost like an inverted tuna sandwich: creamy tuna with zippy capers, mellow cannellini beans and crunchy toasted croutons stuffed inside scooped-out tomatoes. 

