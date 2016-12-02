Steamed Vegetables

Steaming isn't our first choice when cooking vegetables, but it can be a great way to keep a meal healthy. You can forgo a lot of fat without losing flavor by adding in a few well chosen ingredients. Keep it simple by steaming the vegetables with herbs or fish to avoid a lot of prep work. Or toss the vegetables with bold ingredients like anchovies and vinaigrette. Some of our favorite vegetables to steam are tender baby potatoes, hardy mustard greens and buttery leeks. We love to add mustard, lemongrass and parsley to punch up the flavor of these veggies while keeping things healthy. Here, our best recipes for steamed veggies.