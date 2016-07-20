Ultimate Fall Ingredient Guide

After a hot summer, the cooler temperatures of fall are more than welcome. From apples to mushrooms to squash, the fruits and vegetables of autumn make for a season of delicious recipes, both savory and sweet. To celebrate this abundant time of year, we're kicking off fall with an ultimate guide filled with all the information you need to have the best autumn ever. From fall pastas to America's best apple pies to seasonal cocktails, this comprehensive guide will take you from Labor Day to Thanksgiving and beyond. Before you reach for a pumpkin spice latte, turn to us for autumnal inspiration instead. We promise we won't let you down.