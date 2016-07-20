  1. Home
  2. Vegetables
  3. Squash + Gourds
  4. Pumpkin

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is one of those ingredients that remind us of fall, whether it’s baked into a classic Thanksgiving pie or transformed into an inspired seasonal latte. But pumpkins are for more than making Jack-O-Lanterns—this hearty, lightly sweet squash is delicious any time of year and any time of day, though its peak season is (appropriately) in October. Sweet or savory, dinner or dessert—pumpkin will be your new go-to ingredient. Whether you’re looking for a new take on pumpkin pie or a hearty dinner recipe, check out F&W’s guide and get inspired. And don't forget to roast the seeds!
Read More
Food & Wine: Ultimate Fall Ingredient Guide
Ultimate Fall Ingredient Guide
After a hot summer, the cooler temperatures of fall are more than welcome. From apples to mushrooms to squash, the fruits and vegetables of autumn make for a season of delicious recipes, both savory and sweet. To celebrate this abundant time of year, we're kicking off fall with an ultimate guide filled with all the information you need to have the best autumn ever. From fall pastas to America's best apple pies to seasonal cocktails, this comprehensive guide will take you from Labor Day to Thanksgiving and beyond. Before you reach for a pumpkin spice latte, turn to us for autumnal inspiration instead. We promise we won't let you down.

Latest

Load More
See More

Recipes

Load More
See More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement