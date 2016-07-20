  1. Home
  2. Vegetables
  3. Squash + Gourds
  4. Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

Lasagna, soup and salad—these basic dishes are all made more delicious by adding super sweet butternut squash. Butternut squash is packed with vitamins, calcium, iron and fiber, and also brings vibrant color to any meal. This aptly named squash has a buttery, nutty flavor that’s similar to yams and sweet potatoes. Because it’s so sweet, butternut squash can even be used for beautiful tarts, decadent brownies and refreshing sorbet. Its sweetness tempers a spicy curry dish, and its texture balances out the crispy, fatty pancetta in this soup. Whether you’re looking for a healthy side dish or decadent main course, butternut squash proves its versatility in this veggie-packed guide from Food & Wine.
Read More
Food & Wine: 30 Days of Squash Recipes
30 Days of Squash Recipes
As temperatures cool it’s time for some of our favorite fall produce, and that means it’s time for squash—lots of it. Butternut might be the most popular variety of winter squash, but there’s also acorn, delicata, kabocha and more. Here, we've compiled 30 of our best recipes that celebrate this beautiful fruit (yes, it is a fruit,) so that you can fully explore all the winter squash available this season. From vinegar-glazed butternut squash pasta to maple bacon-roasted acorn squash to chunky curried kabocha squash dip, we're serving up everything from simple recipes to inventive dishes that push the limit of what squash can be.  – Morgan Goldberg

Latest

Load More
See More

Recipes

Load More
See More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement