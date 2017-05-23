  1. Home
  2. Vegetables
  3. Squash + Gourds
  4. Acorn Squash

Acorn Squash

Perfectly sweet acorn squash tastes delicious just about any way you prepare it—roasted, pureed, baked, or stuffed with more veggies for a hearty vegetarian entrée. Since it’s often prepared with cinnamon or brown sugar, acorn squash has the aroma and flavor of a crisp fall day. This version, with garlic butter and burrata, is perfect for any time of year, and this pie recipe will steal the show at your Thanksgiving table. Get these recipes and more from F&W’s handy guide.
Read More
Food & Wine: 30 Days of Squash Recipes
30 Days of Squash Recipes
As temperatures cool it’s time for some of our favorite fall produce, and that means it’s time for squash—lots of it. Butternut might be the most popular variety of winter squash, but there’s also acorn, delicata, kabocha and more. Here, we've compiled 30 of our best recipes that celebrate this beautiful fruit (yes, it is a fruit,) so that you can fully explore all the winter squash available this season. From vinegar-glazed butternut squash pasta to maple bacon-roasted acorn squash to chunky curried kabocha squash dip, we're serving up everything from simple recipes to inventive dishes that push the limit of what squash can be.  – Morgan Goldberg

Latest

Load More

Recipes

Load More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement