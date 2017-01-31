  1. Home
Squash Recipes

Picking out a squash at the farmers' market or grocery store can feel overwhelming. There are hundreds of varieties out there and they all differ in shape, size and color. It's a little easier to choose once you know that squash are divided into two subgroups: tender summer squash and hearty winter squash. Summer squash include easy-to-chop options like zucchini and pattypan. Winter squash, on the other hand, require a bit more elbow grease to prepare. They usually have a thicker skin—think pumpkins, spaghetti squash and butternut squash—that can be removed with a sharp vegetable peeler or a chef's knife. Gourds generally have a skin similar to winter squash and though they're often ornamental, some varieties are edible. F&W's guide to squash and gourds gives you the best chef-inspired recipes, offers tips for decorating your holiday table with gourds, and suggests unexpected ways to use both these members of the Cucurbitaceae family.
Food & Wine: 30 Days of Squash Recipes
As temperatures cool it’s time for some of our favorite fall produce, and that means it’s time for squash—lots of it. Butternut might be the most popular variety of winter squash, but there’s also acorn, delicata, kabocha and more. Here, we've compiled 30 of our best recipes that celebrate this beautiful fruit (yes, it is a fruit,) so that you can fully explore all the winter squash available this season. From vinegar-glazed butternut squash pasta to maple bacon-roasted acorn squash to chunky curried kabocha squash dip, we're serving up everything from simple recipes to inventive dishes that push the limit of what squash can be.  – Morgan Goldberg

