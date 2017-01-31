Squash Recipes

Picking out a squash at the farmers' market or grocery store can feel overwhelming. There are hundreds of varieties out there and they all differ in shape, size and color. It's a little easier to choose once you know that squash are divided into two subgroups: tender summer squash and hearty winter squash. Summer squash include easy-to-chop options like zucchini and pattypan. Winter squash, on the other hand, require a bit more elbow grease to prepare. They usually have a thicker skin—think pumpkins, spaghetti squash and butternut squash—that can be removed with a sharp vegetable peeler or a chef's knife. Gourds generally have a skin similar to winter squash and though they're often ornamental, some varieties are edible. F&W's guide to squash and gourds gives you the best chef-inspired recipes, offers tips for decorating your holiday table with gourds, and suggests unexpected ways to use both these members of the Cucurbitaceae family.