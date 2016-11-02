If you don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven, then look to your stove. Sautéeing vegetables in a little bit of fat will bring out their flavors and marry the ingredients together in a way that other cooking methods can't accomplish. That's the reason why you'll often sauté vegetables before adding them to a soup or stew. Sautéeing is super quick, and is an easy way to transform veggies into indulgent side dishes--we love to sauté spinach, carrots and zucchini in olive oil with garlic and fresh herbs. Here, our best recipes for sautéed vegetables.