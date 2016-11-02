Sautéed Vegetables

If you don't want to heat up the house by turning on the oven, then look to your stove. Sautéeing vegetables in a little bit of fat will bring out their flavors and marry the ingredients together in a way that other cooking methods can't accomplish. That's the reason why you'll often sauté vegetables before adding them to a soup or stew. Sautéeing is super quick, and is an easy way to transform veggies into indulgent side dishes--we love to sauté spinach, carrots and zucchini in olive oil with garlic and fresh herbs. Here, our best recipes for sautéed vegetables.

Sautéed Spinach with Lemon-and-Garlic Olive Oil

"In every little restaurant in Umbria, there are sauteed greens on the menu," says star chef Nancy Silverton. Here, she blanches spinach, then sautes it in garlic-spiked oil until all the leaves are thoroughly coated. This incredibly fragrant side dish has just five ingredients (plus S+P), and couldn't be any easier. Make a big batch of the chile-infused olive oil to have on hand, and this dish will take less than 10 minutes to throw together. Since it's an Italian-inspired dish, we love to pair this spicy, garlicky spinach with roasted seafood, grilled meat or creamy polents. 

Sautéed Brussels Sprout Slaw with Sweet Peppers

Instead of a green salad, Tanya Holland thinly slices these brussels sprouts like cabbage, then cooks them quickly to serve as slaw.

Sautéed Yellow Squash with Fresh Herbs

This fast and fresh yellow squash takes just 10 minutes, and makes a great side or light summer supper.

Sautéed Asian Cabbage, Sugar Snap Peas and Egg

This flavorful, Asian-inspired cabbage salad packs a punch with crunchy sugar snap peas, fried eggs and a rich dressing.

Sautéed Collards and Cabbage with Gremolata

These crunchy sauteed greens from TV chef Carla Hall get big flavor from garlic, lemon and crushed red pepper.

Sautéed Radishes with Orange Butter

Emeril Lagasse sautes radishes and their greens with bacon, shallots and orange juice until they're perfectly crisp-tender.

Sautéed Zucchini with Ginger and Dill

This is a light and lovely way to prepare zucchini, which gets quickly sauteed with garlic, shallots and ginger, then tossed with fresh dill. Padma Lakshmi likes to stir dried pomegranate seeds (called anardana in India) into this dish for a bit of crunchy tang.

Sautéed Collard Greens with Roasted Peanuts

Chef Sean Brock's quick and easy sauteed collard greens are bright and lemony, with a bit of heat from dried chiles and crunch from chopped roasted peanuts.

Sautéed Carrots with Lemon and Marjoram

Lemon juice and garlic balance sweet sauteed carrots flavored with fresh marjoram. A simple yet exceptional side dish, it goes equally well alongside meat, fish, or poultry.

Sautéed Spring Greens with Bacon and Mustard Seeds

You can use any greens you like in this quick saute, which gets terrific flavor and texture from smoky bacon, hot chile and the pop of mustard seeds.

Sautéed Parsnips with Dates and Spiced Yogurt

Jeff Cerciello says the inspiration to combine parsnips and dates came from Moro, a Moorish restaurant in London. To get the parsnips nicely browned, he cooks them on the stovetop in batches before roasting them with the dates, which caramelize in the oven.

Sautéed Collard Greens with Pepperoni

Collards are often paired with bacon, but our new favorite twist is to flavor the greens with spicy pepperoni.

Sautéed Yellow Squash with Basil and Pine Nuts

When sliced lengthwise on a mandoline, lightly sauteed summer squash does a great job of imitating pasta, making a light, healthy, gluten-free dish.

Sautéed Spinach with Pancetta and Dried Cranberries

Sweet cranberries and crispy pancetta dress up this quick spinach side dish.

