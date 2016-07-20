Radishes can look white, red, purple or black (or anything in between); be round, oval or long; and taste anywhere from mild to peppery. They are versatile vegetables that are great in salads, tacos, sandwiches and more. According to Tom Colicchio, "Radishes are the unsung heroes of the vegetable world." He has been passionate about them ever since he was a kid in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he'd pick them from his grandfather's small garden. "Radishes add texture, spice and color," he says. "I was featuring them in dishes at Gramercy Tavern almost 20 years ago, back when no one else was. Radishes are one of those ingredients that I always use when summer rolls around." While radishes are available year-round, they peak from spring through mid-summer. F&W's guide offers delicious recipes and fun cooking ideas.