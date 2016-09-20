Parsnips essentially look like cream-colored carrots, but they are actually so much more. These sweet root vegetables add an earthy, nutty flavor to dishes and there's no shortage of ways to cook them. "I love that root vegetables are so rustic," says chef Marcus Samuelsson. He sautés his parsnips with sunchokes, garlic and Indian spices before pureeing them into a creamy soup. Parsnips are available year-round but hit their peak once the weather starts getting cold. F&W's guide offers hearty recipes that will make you fall in love with this vegetable.