Rhubarb Recipes

The leafy green tops of rhubarb start to push through the ground in late March or early April, making this plant from the polygonaceae (knotweed) family an early harbinger of spring. The edible section of rhubarb is the crisp, dark pink stalk—and its tart taste is welcome after a long winter of creamy casseroles and starchy root vegetables. Making a sweet yet tangy strawberry-rhubarb pie is one of the most popular ways to use rhubarb, and we’d never turn down a slice. But if you’re wondering what else to do with your farmers’ market haul, look no further than F&W’s guide to rhubarb. We’ve included recipes for rhubarb jam, tarts, rice pudding and more.
Food & Wine: 3 Garden-to-Table Recipes from The Great Dixter Cookbook
Judging from the weather in New York City last weekend, spring has officially sprung. And with it comes a glut of spring produce: beautiful leeks, asparagus, carrots and more are also springing as we speak. Perfect timing for The Great Dixter Cookbook: Recipes from an English Garden by Aaron Bertelsen, Phaidon 2017. Bertelson is the vegetable gardener at Great Dixter, the former residence of Christopher Lloyd (perhaps England’s most famous horticulturalist and author of home gardening bible The Well-Tempered Garden). Bertelson’s book—packed with planting tips and produce-forward recipes—is the perfect guide for amateur gardeners, farmers market regulars or anyone who wants to explore seasonality in their cooking.  Whether you’re bringing in your spring harvest, or just ogling that organic rhubarb at the co-op, here are some spring recipes and gardening tips straight from the British countryside. —Hannah Walhout

