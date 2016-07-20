Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Recipes
Whether it's a side dish or dessert, sweet potatoes make a colorful, seasonal addition to a number of recipes. They're definitely a Thanksgiving staple, and we love to use them in creamy pies, savory salads and hearty soups. They are also perfect for casseroles and a number of side dishes. From classic sweet potato casserole to vanilla bean-whipped sweet potatoes, here are some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes that are just as home on the holiday dinner table as they are for any dinner occasion.