Sweet potatoes are the perfect comfort food for the health-conscious cook. They are high in vitamins A, C, B6 and E, plus fiber and manganese. You can mash them for holidays, roast them in casseroles, make them into classic pies or even turn them into cinnamon-sugar doughnuts. And they aren't all orange inside. The flesh can range from light beige to purple, which can make for some interesting-looking dishes. Find all the recipes and cooking tips you need in Food & Wine's guide.
Thanksgiving Sweet Potato Recipes
Whether it's a side dish or dessert, sweet potatoes make a colorful, seasonal addition to a number of recipes. They're definitely a Thanksgiving staple, and we love to use them in creamy pies, savory salads and hearty soups. They are also perfect for casseroles and a number of side dishes. From classic sweet potato casserole to vanilla bean-whipped sweet potatoes, here are some of our favorite Thanksgiving recipes that are just as home on the holiday dinner table as they are for any dinner occasion.

