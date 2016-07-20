Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are the perfect comfort food for the health-conscious cook. They are high in vitamins A, C, B6 and E, plus fiber and manganese. You can mash them for holidays, roast them in casseroles, make them into classic pies or even turn them into cinnamon-sugar doughnuts. And they aren't all orange inside. The flesh can range from light beige to purple, which can make for some interesting-looking dishes. Find all the recipes and cooking tips you need in Food & Wine's guide.