Our grandparents and great-grandparents were on to something: pickling is a great way to take the bounty of your garden and make it last all year long. Even though we no longer rely on pickling to have vegetables through the winter, this old tradition lives on—and it's booming. Chefs and home cooks across the country are taking to pickling because it adds a nice punch of acidity to an otherwise boring meal. And don't limit yourself to sliced cucumbers. F&W's guide to pickled vegetables includes creative recipes such as turnip kimchi, homemade sauerkraut, jicama pickles and more.