  1. Home
  2. Vegetables
  3. Peppers
  4. Bell pepper

Bell Peppers

Roasted, grilled or stuffed, bell peppers add flavor and beautiful color to any dish--and they're super versatile. Puree red peppers into a cool and creamy soup, layer sweet peppers into a cheesy vegetarian lasagna or transform a bell pepper into spicy salad dressing. In addition to tasting delicious, peppers are packed with vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants like lutein and beta-carotene. Whether you’re looking for a healthy side dish or a hearty vegetarian main course, Food & Wine’s guide to peppers has plenty of recipes to choose from.
Read More
Charred Shishito Peppers with Garlic Herb Oil

At his sleek Houston bar, chef Justin Yu pairs blistered shishito peppers with bright green, zesty garlic-herb oil, a take on persillade. You’ll want to keep this stuff around—it’s fantastic drizzled on salads or tossed with hot pasta.

Latest

Load More

Recipes

Load More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement