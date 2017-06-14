At his sleek Houston bar, chef Justin Yu pairs blistered shishito peppers with bright green, zesty garlic-herb oil, a take on persillade. You’ll want to keep this stuff around—it’s fantastic drizzled on salads or tossed with hot pasta.
Bell Peppers
Roasted, grilled or stuffed, bell peppers add flavor and beautiful color to any dish--and they're super versatile. Puree red peppers into a cool and creamy soup, layer sweet peppers into a cheesy vegetarian lasagna or transform a bell pepper into spicy salad dressing. In addition to tasting delicious, peppers are packed with vitamin C and heart-healthy antioxidants like lutein and beta-carotene. Whether you’re looking for a healthy side dish or a hearty vegetarian main course, Food & Wine’s guide to peppers has plenty of recipes to choose from.
Charred Shishito Peppers with Garlic Herb Oil
Bruschetta with Peperonata
Roasted Peppers with Garlicky Breadcrumbs
Red Bell Pepper and Kale Stir-Fry
Roasted Feta Saganaki with Roasted Pepper and Olive Relish
Stuffed Yellow Peppers with Spicy Swiss Chard and Scallion Pilaf
Fusilli with Three Cheeses and Red Bell Pepper
