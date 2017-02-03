Okra Recipes

Unfortunately, most Americans don’t flock to okra. Outside of the South, it's rarely eaten and rarely missed. But if you've ever had traditional gumbo, then you've likely enjoyed this little plant, which can be used to thicken the dish in addition to roux. While many people steer clear of okra because of its reputation for sliminess, okra can be prepared in delicious ways that will make you forget why you hated it in the first place. F&W's guide to okra covers everything from Southern favorites to new Indian recipes.