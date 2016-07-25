Truffle Mushrooms

Pasta with Mushrooms
These hearty pasta dishes with mushrooms—think spaghetti with garlicky Marsala mushrooms and creamy buckwheat pasta with wild mushrooms—are comforting and easy to make.
Because truffles are rare yet prized, they have become one of the most expensive ingredients in the world. White truffles can sell for an amazing $4,000 per pound. And these tiny tubers aren't just littering the ground: It takes pigs and specially trained dogs just to find them. Truffles can have an extremely pungent aroma and flavor, so people either love them or despise them. If you're a fan and want to splurge on this decadent fungi, use Food & Wine's guide to find luxe recipes from the world's best chefs.