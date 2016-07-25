Truffle Mushrooms

Because truffles are rare yet prized, they have become one of the most expensive ingredients in the world. White truffles can sell for an amazing $4,000 per pound. And these tiny tubers aren't just littering the ground: It takes pigs and specially trained dogs just to find them. Truffles can have an extremely pungent aroma and flavor, so people either love them or despise them. If you're a fan and want to splurge on this decadent fungi, use Food & Wine's guide to find luxe recipes from the world's best chefs.