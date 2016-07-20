Portobello Mushrooms

There's good reason these huge mushrooms are beloved by vegetarians around the globe. Their meaty texture and rich flavor can elevate all kinds of dishes, from sandwiches to spreads. Portobellos are the more mature form of everyday cremini mushrooms, growing much wider than their younger counterparts. The large caps allow more moisture to evaporate from the gills, which concentrates and deepens the mushrooms' flavor. Use Food & Wine's guide to get recipes that fit any type of meal, occasion and season.