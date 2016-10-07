Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
5 of 12
Advertisement
6 of 12 © Con Poulos
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 of 12
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
12 of 12 © FRANCES JANISCH
Morels have a distinctive honeycomb appearance, making them a striking addition to any dish. Since they're difficult to cultivate, morel mushrooms are prized by many gourmet cooks, and are popular in French cuisine. They're a wonderful addition to meat and poultry dishes, soups, and pastas. Here, our best recipes featuring morels.