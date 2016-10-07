Morel Mushrooms

Morels have a distinctive honeycomb appearance, making them a striking addition to any dish. Since they're difficult to cultivate, morel mushrooms are prized by many gourmet cooks, and are popular in French cuisine. They're a wonderful addition to meat and poultry dishes, soups, and pastas. Here, our best recipes featuring morels. 

Green Asparagus with Morel Hollandaise Sauce

The most indulgent way to eat asparagus. 

Veal Roast with Pasta, Morels and Asparagus

Chef Stephane Rossillon simmers deeply flavorful dried morels then combines them with the soaking liquid and cream to make a luscious sauce for pasta and his hazelnut-dusted roast veal.

Pickled Golden Chanterelles and Morels

This quick pickle is perfect for enjoying all summer long, says Andrew Zimmern. He suggests using cremini, button and any other mushrooms you can find, except for delicate trumpets and Japanese mushrooms.

Sautéed Haricots Verts and Morels with Scallions

Perfect for springtime, this delicious side dish features haricots verts sauteed in olive oil and butter with fresh morels. Dried morels can be used if fresh are unavailable by soaking 1 cup (1 ounce) of them in boiling water for about 20 minutes; drain them before sauteing.

Morel Sformato

Sformato is the Italian term for a kind of molded custard. It makes a wonderful side dish with roast chicken or veal, or you can serve it as a main dish with a tossed green salad or a tomato salad.

Halibut with Einkorn, Morels and Tempura Ramps

This elegant dish from Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan features high-in-protein einkorn, the oldest and smallest variety of wheat berry and the only one that's never been hybridized. Its sweetness is perfect with the earthy morels. The fried ramps are more than just a flourish—they're spectacularly tasty.

Morel-and-Asparagus Salad with Frisée and Butter Lettuce

This light, simple salad highlights poached morels and asparagus with a combination of frisee and butter lettuces.

Beef Medallions with Bacon and Morels

Teres major is an ultra-lean steak that's sometimes referred to as mock tender. Its similarity to the tenderloin makes it a great substitute for filet mignon.

Garden Pea Soup with Morel Cream

At his restaurant, Daniel Humm serves his wonderful sweet pea soup "cappuccino-style," with a topping of morel cream that's been frothed with an immersion blender. The recipe here simply calls for swirling the cream into the soup. Indeed, the cream is so intensely mushroomy, you may be tempted to eat it on its own.

Roasted Herb Chicken with Morels and Watercress Salad

Kevin O'Connor, former wine director at Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, roasts chicken with white wine, whole garlic cloves and plenty of herbs; then he takes some of the fragrant juices left in the pan and mixes them into sauteed morel mushrooms and a lush vinaigrette for watercress.

Goodell's Roasted Pork Belly with Asparagus, Morels and Peas

This indulgent dinner is perfect for cozy winter nights. 

Hazelnut-Crusted Pork Chops With Morel Sauce

Serve these hearty pork chops with a medium-bodied Chardonnay. 

