7 Ways to Use Chicory

This bitter green will be your fall go-to.

F&W Editors
September 13, 2016

Chicory, a bitter green that is rich in potassium and magnesium, is great for everything from salads to pasta. Here, seven tasty ways to use chicory this season. 

1. Warm Chicory Salad with Mushrooms 

This hearty salad screams fall. 

2. Soup of Bitter Greens with Cheese Dumplings 

Like so much of the food from Molise, this soup is satisfying and easy to prepare; the dumplings, a mixture of two cheeses, bread crumbs and herbs, make it a main course.

3. Calabrese Mustard Greens 

Just a little red wine vinegar transforms this otherwise familiar bowl of garlicky greens.

4. Orecchiette with Sausage and Chicory 

Chicory gives this slightly spicy pasta a pleasantly bitter edge. 

5. Kamut Spaghetti with Clams, Chicory and Parsley 

This take on linguine with clams feature pasta made with kamut (an ancient variety of wheat) tossed with bitter chicory and a bright parsley sauce.

6. Chicory and Endive Salad with Spiced Pistachios 

Chef Jan Birnbaum makes this piquant salad with two kinds of Belgian endive and chicory.

7. Chicory Salad with Pickled Quince and Pomegranate 

These days, chefs love to add pickled ingredients to their salads. Chef Michael Tusk pickles quince with ginger, spices and white wine vinegar; the strong sweet-tart flavors would overwhelm delicate lettuces, but the bold, bitter greens here are just right.

