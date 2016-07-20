Peppery watercress works well in salads, sandwiches and pastas, and adds bright flavor and color to any plate. Geoffrey Zakarian told F&W that watercress is making a comeback, and he serves it alongside roasted shallots and dry aged Tomahawk steak at his new Beverly Hills restaurant. Whether you want springtime flavor in a creamy soup or want to step up the flavor in a basic sandwich, our guide to watercress has tons of recipes highlighting this underappreciated green.